Eight Pakistanis killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men killed eight Pakistani workers in the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan, who were working at a workshop, on Saturday, officials said.

The Iranian authorities confirming the killing of the Pakistani nationals said that the tragic incident took place in a village of Meharistan district in the morning.

“All the eight Pakistani who were killed belong to Bahawalpur city of southern Punjab,” the Iranian officials said, adding that they were staying at a workshop where they used to dent, polish, paint and repair cars.

According to reports, un­­known armed men barged into the workshop sometime in the night and after tidying their hands and feet opened indiscriminate firing and killed them.

The attackers after killing all the eight Pakistanis escaped from the site.

All victims hailed from Bahawalpur, worked at car repair shop

The Iranian police rushed to the area after receiving information about the tragic incident and after recovering the bodies were shifted to the hospital.

Five out of eight victims of the firing were identified as Dilshad, his son Muhammad Naeem, Jaffar, Danish and Nasir.

A spokesman for the banned Balochistan National Army (BNA) through a statement issued to the media has claimed responsibility for the killing of eight Pakistanis.

Iranian authorities have said that the Iranian police were investigating the incident. It was a second such incident in the Sistan Baluchestan, as a few years ago armed men had killed nine Pakistanis who were also working in Iran as motor mechanics and staying in a workshop.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2025