‘High time’ for refugees to return, Pakistan envoy tells Afghan FM: FO

Tahir Khan Published April 14, 2025 Updated April 15, 2025 12:01am
A meeting between Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ambassador Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. — Hafiz Zia Ahmad on X
Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ambassador Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani on Monday conveyed to Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that it was “high time” for refugees to return to their country given Afghanistan’s new security dynamics, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

“The ambassador informed the Afghan foreign minister that it was high time for our Afghan brothers and sisters to return to Afghanistan, particularly at a time when Afghanistan was peaceful and under the control of one de-facto government,” FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told Dawn.com about today’s earlier meeting between the two sides.

A statement from Afghan Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Hafiz Zia Takkal and Afghanistan’s Bakhtar state news agency said the two sides discussed key political and economic issues.

It said Afghan FM Muttaqi expressed “concern and disappointment over the forced deportation of Afghan refugees and the mistreatment by certain Pakistani authorities, calling such behaviour provocative and harmful to bilateral relations”, adding that he urged for a change in approach to the situation.

It said Nizamani “acknowledged the concerns and said the issue would be shared with relevant authorities”.

The statement added that both sides emphasised the importance of taking mutually constructive steps and encouraged high-level visits and dialogue to strengthen bilateral ties.

Over 860,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since September 2023, with more than half a million entering Afgha­nistan through border crossings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the government and UN data.

Pakistan has been carrying out phase-wise repatriation of Afghans living in the country.

During the first phase, which started in 2023, the government sent back Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan.

In the second phase, which began earlier this year, registered Afghan refugees carrying the Afghan Citizen Cards were asked to leave Pakistan by April 1.

According to the data released by the International Organisation for Migration, from Sept 15, 2023, to April 5, 2025, 861,763 Afghans have returned to their country.

The Afghan interim government has called upon the United Nations and international organisations to ensure the dignified return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan

