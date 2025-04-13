E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Over 860,000 Afghans left Pakistan since Sept 2023

Umer Farooq Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 10:02am

A Khyber district official covers the head of a departing Afghan girl with a scarf as a gesture of goodwill at Torkham.—White Star
A Khyber district official covers the head of a departing Afghan girl with a scarf as a gesture of goodwill at Torkham.—White Star

PESHAWAR: Over 860,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since September 2023, with more than half a million entering Afgha­nistan through border crossings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the government and UN data.

Pakistan has been carrying out phase-wise repatriation of Afghans living in the country.

During the first phase, which started in 2023, the government sent back Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan.

In the second phase, which began earlier this year, registered Afghan refugees carrying the Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) were asked to leave Pakistan by April 1.

According to the data released by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), from Sept 15, 2023, to April 5, 2025, 861,763 Afghans have returned to their country.

Official data shows over half a million exited through two crossings in KP

Official data showed 4,908 Afg­han refugees left Pakistan on Friday.

Around 2,475 had ACC and were residing legally in Pakistan. Of them, some 2,125 left the country voluntarily, while 350 were deported through the Torkham border in KP.

As per the official data, apart from ACC holders, some 2,433 Afghan nationals, who had been residing illegally and without any documentation in Pakistan, also left on Friday.

Of them, 1,913 left voluntarily, while 520 were deported through Torkham border crossing.

Since the beginning of the second phase of repatriation of Afghan nationals on April 1, 16,242 ACC holders have left Pakistan. The data showed that 9,439 left voluntarily, while 6803 were deported.

Since September 2023, 500,040 Afghan nationals have left Pakistan through the two border crossings in KP.

The UNHCR and IOM estimated that from March 1 to April 5, an estimated 19,334 Afghans returned through the Torkham and Ghulam Khan crossings in KP and Chaman, Badini and Bah­ramcha crossings in Balochistan.

“From April onwards, a noticeable increase in returns and deportations was recorded, particularly on 4 and 5 April, where more than 2,000 returns were recorded on each day,” IOM noted.

According to officials, Afghan refugees were also transported from Punjab and Islamabad for deportation.

They were moved to two transit camps in Peshawar and Landi Kotal and went through a registration process before being sent back to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2025

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...