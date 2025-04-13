E-Paper | April 13, 2025

Nawaz arrives in London

Atika Rehman Published April 13, 2025 Updated April 13, 2025 10:05am

LONDON: Former pri­me minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on Saturday afternoon following a visit to Belarus for what is expected to be a two-week stay.

His arrival drew a sizable crowd of Pakistan Mu­­s­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters outside the Avenfield apartments, where a group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters had also gathered to protest against him.

Mr Sharif’s flight lan­ded at Luton Airport aro­u­nd noon, where he was welcomed by PML-N UK representatives, including Ah­­san Dar. His visit coincides with that of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been in London over the weekend and is scheduled to return to Islamabad on Sunday night to participate in the Over­seas Pakistanis Convention.

A party source told Dawn Mr Sharif’s visit may include routine medical checkups.

Ahead of his arrival, a gathering of PML-N loyalists and PTI supporters led by Shayan Ali led to heated verbal exchanges outside the Park Lane flats. London police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating, maintaining separation between the two groups. Mr Sharif did not speak to the media upon his arrival, and entered the building amidst a heavy contingent of police.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is expected to meet his elder brother at the Avenfield residence before returning to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Caught in between
Updated 13 Apr, 2025

Caught in between

In the absence of a trade agreement, under WTO rules, Pakistan cannot reduce duty rates for the US without doing the same for other countries.
Spirit of giving
13 Apr, 2025

Spirit of giving

THE recent declaration by ulema affirming that organ donation after death is not only permissible but an act of...
Targeting dissent
13 Apr, 2025

Targeting dissent

THE recent notice sent by the FIA to former senator Farhatullah Babar is deeply troubling — and revealing....
Stranded Afghans
Updated 12 Apr, 2025

Stranded Afghans

It is both unfair and dangerous that Afghan people’s immediate well-being has been left entirely to Pakistan to consider.
Peaceful protest
12 Apr, 2025

Peaceful protest

A CONCLAVE of local divines that had gathered in Islamabad on Thursday have made two important points: firstly, that...
Squash hopes
12 Apr, 2025

Squash hopes

IT was a monumental triumph: Noor Zaman came back from the brink to clinch the Under-23 World Squash Championships...