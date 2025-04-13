Nawaz arrives in London

LONDON: Former pri­me minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London on Saturday afternoon following a visit to Belarus for what is expected to be a two-week stay.

His arrival drew a sizable crowd of Pakistan Mu­­s­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters outside the Avenfield apartments, where a group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters had also gathered to protest against him.

Mr Sharif’s flight lan­ded at Luton Airport aro­u­nd noon, where he was welcomed by PML-N UK representatives, including Ah­­san Dar. His visit coincides with that of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been in London over the weekend and is scheduled to return to Islamabad on Sunday night to participate in the Over­seas Pakistanis Convention.

A party source told Dawn Mr Sharif’s visit may include routine medical checkups.

Ahead of his arrival, a gathering of PML-N loyalists and PTI supporters led by Shayan Ali led to heated verbal exchanges outside the Park Lane flats. London police intervened to prevent the situation from escalating, maintaining separation between the two groups. Mr Sharif did not speak to the media upon his arrival, and entered the building amidst a heavy contingent of police.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is expected to meet his elder brother at the Avenfield residence before returning to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2025