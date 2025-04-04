E-Paper | April 04, 2025

Pakistani novelist Alishba Barech wins ‘Young Woman of the Year’ at Women Changing the World Awards

Dawn.com Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 06:52pm

Pakistani novelist Alishba Khan Barech was named the winner of the “Young Woman of the Year” category at the Women Changing the World Awards 2025, a press release issued on Friday said.

The Women Changing The World Awards is a global programme recognising the work of “incredible women making a positive difference in the world across a range of industries and areas including business, sustainability, leadership, health, education, product development, innovation and technology”.

The awards aim to amplify women’s voices and contributions worldwide, and to “awaken hearts and recapture dreams” through collective empowerment, the press release issued today said.

Last month, Barech was selected as a finalist for the category and was celebrated across Pakistan at the time, praised as a moment of national pride.

According to the press release, Barech was officially named a global winner on April 3 at the ceremony held at the Park Hyatt London River Thames.

She was awarded by the Zimbabwean-American Dr Tererai Trent and Britain’s Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Alishba’s work has long centred on rewriting dominant narratives, particularly around Balochistan, the press release said.

“She is Pakistan’s youngest novelist and memoirist, having written her debut novel at the age of 11, youngest memoirist at 14 and self-published author at 16,” it said.

It said that her activism spanned work with Unicef Pakistan as a youth ambassador for mental health and polio eradication, and she was currently serving as a youth advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and was also a member of the National Youth Council.

“She serves as a youth ambassador for the cricket franchise Quetta Gladiators,” the press release said, adding that she was also the first female Pashtun from Balochistan to secure a merit scholarship to the John Locke Summer University.

According to the press release, Alishba said: “As I’ve said before, my mission has always been to rewrite the narratives that define us.”

“This award is dedicated with all my heart to my parents, my teachers, my beloved province Balochistan, and my country Pakistan,” she said.

“Yesterday, when my country’s name was called among global achievers, it was more than a personal milestone—it was proof that stories of resilience and brilliance can rise from Nushki and Quetta, not just the headlines of conflict and militancy we’ve grown used to,” Barech said.

“There is nothing more special than to bring a global award for your people,” she added.

