UN awards 2 Pakistani female peacekeepers for gender advocacy

The United Nations has awarded two Pakistani female peacekeepers with the Gender Advocacy Award for their “outstanding performance”, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ISPR said the awards were presented to Major Sania Safdar, part of the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Cyprus, and Major Komal Masood, who served in the Central African Republic, “for their outstanding performance and commitment in promoting the ideals of UN”.

The accolades were presented by the under-secretary general in the UN’s Department for Peace Operations at its New York headquarters.

“While serving in [an] international environment, both officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism [and] dedication,” the ISPR noted.

It added that the two peacekeepers “made [a] significant contribution to Mission’s Peace and Stability efforts, especially with regards to advancing women’s meaningful participation in Peacekeeping Operations within the mission”.

“Their profound roles in peacekeeping have been acknowledged by respective Mission force commanders,” the military’s media wing highlighted.

It further said that the recognition was a testament to “Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to UN Peacekeeping mandate, professionalism and diligent efforts by Pakistani peacekeepers to make a positive impact in peacekeeping efforts”.

The ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing a “pivotal role as a responsible member of the international community to help realise the ideals of global peace and security through active support in UN Peacekeeping Missions”.

In August, Major Safdar — serving in Cyprus back then — had become the first peacekeeper to rec­e­ive the 2023 ‘Certificate of Recognition’ for advocating gender equality.

Pakistan has been one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN Peacekeeping for decades. Since joining the UN on Sept 30, 1947, Pakistan has participated in 70 UN peacekeeping missions across the globe, according to a 2022 report.

South Sudan peacekeepers’ professionalism acknowledged by Indian force commander

Separately, the force commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan, Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian, acknowledged Pakistani peacekeepers’ professionalism in performing their duties for the maintenance of peace and security in the African country.

In another statement, the ISPR said the acknowledgement was made in the form of a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir “in which Indian general officer commended professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment of Pakistani peacekeepers”.

Gen Mohan “specially acknowledged the role played by Brigadier Shafqat Iqbal as Sector Commander and Lieutenant Colonel Shahbaz Aslam as Commanding Officer”, the ISPR said.

According to the press release, the Pakistani peacekeepers, in line with the mandate assigned by the UN Security Council, “are performing their duties for maintenance of peace and security in South Sudan”.

“Pakistani blue helmets have undertaken daunting engineers’ tasks in [a] complex and challenging operational environment to ensure Protection of Civilians which has always remained top priority for Pakistani peacekeepers,” the statement read.

“Pakistani contingent worked day and night”, protecting over 250,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the worst flood-affected areas, the ISPR highlighted.

“The Force Commander’s recognition serves as a testament to the Pakistani Army’s reputation as a reliable and capable partner in international peacekeeping efforts,” the statement said.