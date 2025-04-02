Balochistan police official questions BYC’s legitimacy

A senior Balochistan police official on Wednesday questioned the legitimacy of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), later stating that it is not a registered organisation.

BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and other activists were arrested last month on charges of forcibly taking away bodies from a morgue, incitement to violence and other alleged offences.

The case relates to an incident at Civil Hospital Quetta, where BYC members allegedly stormed the morgue and took away the bodies of five “militants” killed in an operation against train hijackers earlier in March.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Aitzaz Goraya, provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind and Quetta Deputy Commissioner Saad bin Asad addressed a joint press conference at Quetta’s central police office today, where they emphasised that the BYC has the right to protest, but not to vandalise public property.

“The Balochistan government’s position has been very clear: every political party or group has the right to protest peacefully as guaranteed by the Constitution,” Rind said.

DIG Goraya then took the floor, outlining the incident at Civil Hospital and alleging that BYC members beat hospital staff and vandalised property like security cameras.

“BYC leaders and members went to the hospital to claim the bodies, but were told to bring the heirs,” he added. “The BYC claimed that they are the heirs and that they will take away the bodies. I will leave it to you to answer the question of who the BLA’s [Balochistan Liberation Army] heirs are.”

Goraya alleged that the BYC not only stole the bodies but also damaged the mortuary and assaulted both police and hospital staff.

“On the one hand, they [the BYC] talk about human rights and on the other, they own the bodies of terrorists,” Goraya said, adding that the BYC were intercepted and the bodies recovered.

“During their ‘peaceful’ protest in Quetta, over 36 Safe City cameras were destroyed, over 18 poles destroyed and several hundred metres of fibre optic cables burned,” the DIG alleged.

“Additionally, the university’s gate was destroyed, a nearby post office was burned and some protesters broke into a bank to steal money, but they were repulsed,” he added.

The DIG further added that those involved in vandalism were facing legal action and that first information reports (FIRs) had been filed.

“Everybody has the right to protest, but nobody has the right to destroy public or private property or block the public’s right of way,” Goraya said. “If you want to protest, do it in front of the press club or the DC’s office.”

The DIG added that the authorities had tried to negotiate with the BYC, but said “nobody was ready to listen. If they do not want to listen and just make a hue and cry … as per the given legal procedures the district administration had to act.”

Responding to a question, DIG Goraya asked, “Where is the BYC registered?”

He added, “If the BYC were a registered group, a law would have applied to them and they would have to conduct their protests according to it. But their protests are provocative.”

To a question, Rind admitted that internet and cellular services have been suspended in Quetta due to security threats.

He continued that the government is ready to hold talks with every stakeholder.

“Negotiations are under way with [Balochistan National Party chief] Sardar Akhtar Mengal in connection with the Mastung sit-in.”