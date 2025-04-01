E-Paper | April 01, 2025

Hot, dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh: PMD

Imtiaz Ali Published April 1, 2025 Updated April 1, 2025 02:57pm
People spray each other with water as temperatures rise in Karachi. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh for the next three days after Eidul Fitr.

Eidul Fitr was celebrated across Pakistan on Monday with prayers and gatherings, marking the end of Ramazan.

Karachi has experienced cold and dry spells in the beginning of March as temperatures fell to 13.1°C, which, according to officials, was significantly lower than the average temperature of 19.4°C during the month.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazeer Zaigham told Dawn last month that there was an increasing trend of temperature in the city, which would experience somewhat hotter days in March.

According to a three-day weather forecast issued by the PMD today, the weather will likely remain hot and dry in the province during the next three days, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 38°C.

The update said that the lowest temperature during the next three days will be between 21-23°C — with Tuesday experiencing the lowest amount of humidity at 60 per cent in the morning and between 20 to 30pc in the evening.

The forecast said that the humidity was likely to increase over the next two days, reaching around 80pc on Thursday, adding that the wind direction would be mostly west and southwesterly.

Separately, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake was felt by residents of Karachi yesterday, while the first day of Eidul Fitr was being observed.

According to PMD, the earthquake was recorded 75 kilometres north of Karachi at 4:10pm and had a depth of 19km.

