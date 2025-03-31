E-Paper | March 31, 2025

4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi on first day of Eid

Dawn.com Published March 31, 2025 Updated March 31, 2025 07:37pm
The location of the earthquake that occured on March 31 according to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department. — Screengrab via Google Maps
The location of the earthquake that occured on March 31 according to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department. — Screengrab via Google Maps

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was felt by residents of Karachi on Monday, while the first day of Eidul Fitr was being observed.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was recorded 75 kilometres north of Karachi at 4:10pm and had a depth of 19km.

A Dawn.com correspondent confirmed that there were no reports of damage so far.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on its website the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6, as opposed to a magnitude of 4.7 reported by the PMD.

The USGS said the quake’s centre was located 65km east-southeast to Uthal in Balochistan and had a 10km depth.

The earthquake struck at 4:10pm, according to the USGS as well.

In June of last year, A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was also felt in several parts of the city.

It was the third earthquake felt in the metropolis over a period of a few weeks.

In May 2024, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the metropolis, including Gadap Town, Katohr and areas of Malir district with its epicentre being 38 kilometres from the northeast of Malir at a depth of 84km.

In April of last year, a low-magnitude earthquake had also jolted Karachi’s Malir district and the seismic monitoring centre said its magnitude was 3.2 on the Richter scale.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

First line of defence

First line of defence

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
31 Mar, 2025

Women’s rights

PAKISTAN’S legal system has issued some important rulings in recent days concerning women, which deserve more...
Not helping
31 Mar, 2025

Not helping

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi ...
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...