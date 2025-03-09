Karachi endures hot day as mercury surges to 39.1°C

KARACHI: Mercury soared to 39.1 degrees Celsius in the metropolis on Saturday under the influence of weather systems prevailing over the Arabian Sea and upper Sindh.

The Met Office data showed the city has been experiencing a persistent increase in temperature following a sudden dip three days ago.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday and Friday was 35°C and 37.5°C, respectively. Relative humidity, however, has remained less than 20 per cent. The minimum temperature recorded in Karachi was 19°C.

Saturday’s maximum temperature in the city was 6.5°C higher than the normal average temperature of March (32.6°C).

The highest temperature ever recorded in March was 42.5°C on March 31, 2022.

Met Office data suggests Karachi was the hottest city in Sindh followed by Thatta and Mithi (39°C) and Chhor (38°C).

‘Hot conditions to persist till 12th’

Explaining the swift changes in weather conditions, the Met department’s focal person, Anjum Nazeer Zaigham, said anti-cyclonic conditions over the Arabian Sea and a low pressure area over upper Sindh and Rajasthan were impacting the southern parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

“The low pressure is not so intense, while the high atmospheric pressure over the Arabian Sea is a normal phenomenon during this time. But, the rising temperature is above normal,” he said.

According to him, hot and dry weather conditions will persist till March 12 when a westerly wave is expected in the upper parts of the province that’s likely to bring about rain and snowfall.

“This system is likely to subside the hot weather in lower parts of the country,” he said, adding that the feels-like temperature in the city was low due to less humidity.

The department’s daily advisory showed that the wind direction changes from northwesterly in the morning to southwesterly in the evening.

“Dry weather is likely to continue over most parts of the province. While hot days are likely in central and southern districts,” the advisory says. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 37°C to 39°C over the next two days.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2025