Tremors felt in Karachi as 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Uthal

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake was felt by residents of Karachi on Monday, while the first day of Eidul Fitr was being observed.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake was recorded 75 kilometres north of Karachi at 4:10pm and had a depth of 19km.

A Dawn.com correspondent confirmed that there were no reports of damage so far.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on its website the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6, as opposed to a magnitude of 4.7 reported by the PMD.

The USGS said the quake’s centre was located 65km east-southeast to Uthal in Balochistan and had a 10km depth.

The earthquake struck at 4:10pm, according to the USGS as well.

In June of last year, A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was also felt in several parts of the city.

It was the third earthquake felt in the metropolis over a period of a few weeks.

In May 2024, a 2.3-magnitude earthquake had jolted parts of the metropolis, including Gadap Town, Katohr and areas of Malir district with its epicentre being 38 kilometres from the northeast of Malir at a depth of 84km.

In April of last year, a low-magnitude earthquake had also jolted Karachi’s Malir district and the seismic monitoring centre said its magnitude was 3.2 on the Richter scale.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali