Bugti chieftain condemns arrest of Mahrang, other BYC workers

QUETTA: Chieftain of Bugti tribes Nawab Aali Bugti has condemned the arrest of Dr Mahrang Baloch and other workers and supporters of the Balochistan Yekjehti Committee (BYC), as well as the police crackdown on protestors, including women, calling such treatment intolerable.

In a statement on Thursday, Aali Bugti condemned the excessive use of force against the BYC protest in Quetta, the firing at unarmed protesters that resulted in the death of three people, and the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and several other activists on what he called fabricated charges.

He emphasised that women and children hold a special place of honour and respect in Baloch society, and no conscientious Baloch will tolerate the dishonouring of their women, subjecting them to street violence, tearing off their headscarves, or forcibly disappearing them into prisons. There is no precedent in Baloch history for such oppression against women, he added.

Aali Bugti pointed out that for the past 77 years, Balochistan has faced a continuous cycle of oppression, tyranny and lawlessness.

He highlighted that despite Balochistan’s wealth in mineral resources, the exploitation of Baloch youth continues through companies in the province.

This exploitation and injustice are key factors that have led to the current crisis, worsened by “artificial rulers” now struggling to control the situation, he added.

The Bugti chieftain urged all political, social and tribal leaders in Balochistan to stop remaining silent and work together on a common plan of action, stressing that a united struggle is essential.

He also called on the ruling parties to take action by immediately releasing Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Baloch and all the detained BYC activists, accepting their demands and freeing all missing persons.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025