E-Paper | March 27, 2025

Amnesty demands end to ‘systematic attacks, relentless crackdown’ on Baloch activists

Imran Gabol Published March 27, 2025 Updated March 27, 2025 10:41pm
Police personnel detain activists from Baloch Yakjehti Committee and civil society during a protest demanding the release of Mahrang Baloch, along with missing Baloch persons, in Karachi on March 24. — AFP
Police personnel detain activists from Baloch Yakjehti Committee and civil society during a protest demanding the release of Mahrang Baloch, along with missing Baloch persons, in Karachi on March 24. — AFP

International human rights organisation Amnesty International on Thursday demanded of the government that it end the “systematic attacks and relentless crackdown” on Baloch activists recently protesting against alleged enforced disappearances and other human rights issues.

Last Friday evening, police used tear gas, water cannons, and blank shots to disperse Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) protesters staging a sit-in in Quetta, with both the provincial government and BYC reporting casualties — BYC claiming three dead and 13 injured, while police reported around 10 personnel hurt.

The arrest of BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch under terror charges with 150 others sparked shutter-down strikes in various cities of Balochistan. In Karachi, BYC leader Sammi Baloch was detained for protesting and later held for disturbing public order despite a judicial magistrate ordering her release with four activists detained.

In a statement issued today, Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for South Asia, said: “Pakistani authorities must immediately release all Baloch activists being detained simply for exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Amnesty reiterates its call for a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation into the use of unlawful force during the March 21 peaceful protests and ensure those responsible are held to account and the violations are effectively remedied.”

He said the “relentless crackdown” on Baloch activists over the past week and their continued detention signified a “systematic attack on the rights of [the] Baloch community”.

Pant said Amnesty was concerned by reports from family members that Mahrang and Bebarg Zehri, noting that he was someone with disabilities, were not being given access to medical assistance “despite their health severely deteriorating during custody”.

The official rued that the “weaponisation of the legal system, through multiple bogus first information reports” and preventative detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, despite the activists being granted bail, was a “gross violation” of their right to due process and fair trial.

“It shows wanton disregard by the law enforcement agencies for the rights of Baloch people under Pakistan’s Constitution and the country’s obligations under international human rights law,” Amnesty noted.

The censuring statement comes a day after independent UN experts made similar demands of the government.

However, the Foreign Office (FO) had rubbished the statement from the UN experts and said their comments were based on “selective and unverified media reports” and lacked “balance and proportionality.”

The FO spokesperson reiterated the same in his weekly press briefing today and justified the government’s approach to the protests so far.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Some progress
Updated 27 Mar, 2025

Some progress

The hard-won macroeconomic stability is only a short distance away from a deeper crisis.
Time to talk
27 Mar, 2025

Time to talk

IN an encouraging development, the government has signalled openness to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s ...
Black Sea truce
27 Mar, 2025

Black Sea truce

WHILE the Trump administration may have no problem with Israel renewing its rampage in Gaza, it is playing ...
Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...