On-campus activities at University of Balochistan suspended indefinitely, classes moved online

On-campus activities at the University of Balochistan have been suspended for an indefinite period with classes moving online, according to a notification issued by its registrar on Tuesday.

The notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com does not cite a reason for the decision.

“Following thorough deliberation, it has been resolved that the University of Balochistan, including all campuses, will switch their academic activities from in-person to virtual learning with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification said.

It added that deans and directors were directed to submit weekly performance reports to the Registrar’s Office and university staff are instructed to report to their offices as usual.

Militants in Balochistan, previously engaged in a low-level insurgency, have recently intensified their attacks. The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, in particular, has adopted new tactics to cause higher casualties and directly target Pakistani security forces.

On Sunday a vehicle-borne suicide bomber attacked a security forces convoy in Balochistan’s Noskhi district, leaving three security personnel and two civilians martyred, in the latest attack by militants in the province.

Sunday’s incident came after a cop was martyred last night while six others were wounded in a blast near a vehicle of Balochistan’s Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) in Quetta.

It also follows the recent Jaffar Express train hijacking near Balochistan’s Sibi area, in which 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel, lost their lives. Five more security personnel were martyred during the operation.

Following the attack, the military vowed to take decisive action against terrorists operating in Balochistan, along with their abettors and facilitators, both inside and outside the country.