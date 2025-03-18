E-Paper | March 18, 2025

Balochistan govt to set up counter-terror wing in Levies Force

Saleem Shahid Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 08:07am

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan government will esta­blish a counter-terrorism wing of the Balochistan Levies Force to enable the security force to face all challenges relating to acts of terrorism in different parts of the province.

The Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Abdul Ghaffar Magsi, on Monday announced the establishment of a Special Counter-Terrorism Wing within the Levies Force.

“The initiative aims to enhance the force’s capabilities to fight acts of terrorism more effectively,” he said, adding that this wing will focus on strengthening collaboration with other security forces and agencies during operations against terrorists to improve security situation in Balochistan.

Mr Magsi emphasised that the establishment of this wing will empower the Levies Force, enhance its operational strength and ensure better coordination among security agencies.

The wing is expected to play a significant role in dismantling terrorist networks and fortifying the overall security posture in Balochistan.

The DG Levies reaffir­med the commitment to use all available resources and capabilities to continue the fight against terrorism and maintain peace for the people of Balochistan.

Officials said that the counter-terrorism wing of Levies Force would be given special training in fighting terrorists and their activities, and the wing would also be provided with latest weapons and equipment.

The decision of establishing the wing was taken in view of some recent incidents in which the Levies Force personnel deployed at the check posts and Levies Force stations did not put up resistance when they were attacked and their weapons taken away by militants.

Taking serious notice of these incidents, the DG Levies decided to establish the wing in the force.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new direction
18 Mar, 2025

A new direction

While kinetic response may temporarily disable violent actors, it will not address underlying factors providing ideological fuel to these insurgencies.
BTK settlement
18 Mar, 2025

BTK settlement

WHEREVER the money goes, controversy follows. The PMLN-led federal government, which recently announced that it will...
Sugar crisis
18 Mar, 2025

Sugar crisis

GREED knows no bounds. But the avarice of those involved in the sugar business — from manufacturers to retailers...
NAP revival
Updated 17 Mar, 2025

NAP revival

This bloody cycle of violence will continue unless action is complemented with social, economic, political efforts in Balochistan and KP.
New reality
17 Mar, 2025

New reality

THE US retreat from global climate finance commitments could not have come at a worse time. Pakistan faces an...
Killer traffic
17 Mar, 2025

Killer traffic

MYSTERIOUS and unstoppable. It is these words that perhaps best describe the recent surge in traffic-related...