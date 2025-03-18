Balochistan govt to set up counter-terror wing in Levies Force

QUETTA: The Balochis­tan government will esta­blish a counter-terrorism wing of the Balochistan Levies Force to enable the security force to face all challenges relating to acts of terrorism in different parts of the province.

The Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Abdul Ghaffar Magsi, on Monday announced the establishment of a Special Counter-Terrorism Wing within the Levies Force.

“The initiative aims to enhance the force’s capabilities to fight acts of terrorism more effectively,” he said, adding that this wing will focus on strengthening collaboration with other security forces and agencies during operations against terrorists to improve security situation in Balochistan.

Mr Magsi emphasised that the establishment of this wing will empower the Levies Force, enhance its operational strength and ensure better coordination among security agencies.

The wing is expected to play a significant role in dismantling terrorist networks and fortifying the overall security posture in Balochistan.

The DG Levies reaffir­med the commitment to use all available resources and capabilities to continue the fight against terrorism and maintain peace for the people of Balochistan.

Officials said that the counter-terrorism wing of Levies Force would be given special training in fighting terrorists and their activities, and the wing would also be provided with latest weapons and equipment.

The decision of establishing the wing was taken in view of some recent incidents in which the Levies Force personnel deployed at the check posts and Levies Force stations did not put up resistance when they were attacked and their weapons taken away by militants.

Taking serious notice of these incidents, the DG Levies decided to establish the wing in the force.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2025