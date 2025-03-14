E-Paper | March 14, 2025

Aurangzeb vows support for EU businesses in Pakistan

Dawn.com Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 01:39pm
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb meets EU Ambassador Riina Kionka — PID
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb meets EU Ambassador Riina Kionka — PID

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday expressed the government’s commitment to supporting European Union (EU) businesses in Pakistan and facilitating their operations, which included ensuring the timely repatriation of dividends and profits, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

In Jan, exports to European countries grew8.62 per cent in the first five months of FY25, driven by higher shipments to western states. Pakistan’s exports to the EU rose to $3.866 billion in July- November, up from $3.559bn a year earlier, according to the State Bank of Pakistan data.

The EU is Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, with GSP+ status granting duty-free or minimal-duty access. However, the scheme requires tangible progress on 27 international conventions covering human and labour rights, environmental protection, climate change, and good governance.

Talking to the Ambassador of the European Union, Riina Kionka, in Islamabad, Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for the EU’s support for Pakistan, particularly the importance of the GSP Plus facility.

He highlighted that GSP+ had been critical for Pakistan’s efforts to drive export-led growth.

“The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing the economic and trade ties between Pakistan and the European Union and to creating a thriving and mutually beneficial business environment for both sides,” the report said.

Dr Kionka emphasised that European companies are increasingly viewing Pakistan as a hub for potential business opportunities, according to the report.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...
Shocking ambush
Updated 13 Mar, 2025

Shocking ambush

The sophistication of attack indicates that separatists likely had support from experienced external players.
Suffocating crisis
13 Mar, 2025

Suffocating crisis

THREE of the five countries with the most polluted air on Earth are in South Asia. They include Pakistan, which has...
Captive grid
13 Mar, 2025

Captive grid

IT is a common practice: the government makes commitments with global lenders for their money and then tries to...