Pakistan reciprocates US desire for ‘improved’ economic ties: FO

The Foreign Office on Thursday expressed Pakistan’s desire to improve economic ties with the United States, a day after a delegation of investors led by Gentry Beach, US President Donald Trump’s close aide, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan and the US have delicate and complex ties, shaped by shared security concerns and divergent strategic priorities.

In a press briefing today, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “We want to further improve economic ties with the United States.”

Responding to queries, Shafqat termed members of the visiting delegation as “good businessmen”. He clarified that the visit was not organised through the FO, adding that businessmen touring Pakistan was a “routine” matter.

Shafqat said that further questions about the visit should be referred to the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Beach told a press conference in Islamabad yesterday that Trump believed in economic diplomacy and that their ongoing visit to Pakistan was part of that effort.

He also said, “We plan on investing billions of dollars in Pakistan across several different areas, including critical minerals and real estate.”

Terming Pakistan “one of the biggest global opportunities”, the investor vowed to “build some of the most high-end and luxury properties ever seen in Pakistan”. He also mentioned energy, tec­hnology, artificial intellige­nce, and other areas that needed attention and investment.

During his meeting with Beach, PM Shehbaz had reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to fac­i­l­itating foreign investors by ens­uring a conducive business environment.

Responding to questions yesterday on statements made in favour of ex-premier Imran Khan by Trump’s special missions envoy Richard Grenell, Beach had assured the government that the US administration has nothing but respect for the incumbent leadership of Pakistan.

GSP+ ‘just one aspect’ of Pak-EU partnership

The FO spokesperson also touched upon a recent warning by a European Union official to Pakistan to not take its GSP+ status for granted.

Olof Skoog, the EU Special Rep­resentative for Human Rights who is currently on a week-long visit to Pakistan, reiterated the EU’s concerns about the trials of civilians in military courts and opposed recent moves to restrict freedom of expression.

“The GSP+ status is just one aspect of the Pak-EU partnership. The visit of the EU’s special envoy is also part of the routine,” Shafqat asserted.

The EU is Pakistan’s sec­ond-largest trading partner, with the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) arrangement allowing the country to enjoy duty-free or minimum duty on European exports.

The scheme, however, is conditional on the beneficiary countries demonstrating tangible progress in implementing 27 international conventions on human and labour rights, environmental protection, climate change and good governance.