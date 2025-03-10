Champions Trophy: No place for hosts Pakistan on ICC’s Team of the Tournament

Pakistan continued their streak of failing to reach the upper echelons of cricketing glory as the Green Shirts were absent from the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Team of the Tournament unveiled by the global governing body on Monday for the Champions Trophy.

India mounted a successful chase of a doable 252-run target against New Zealand on Sunday to win the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, marking their third title of the tournament.

They remained unbeaten after playing all their matches in Dubai owing to a ‘hybrid’ compromise reached after India refused to tour Pakistan for the eight-member tournament.

Pakistan, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the group phase after losing to New Zealand and India, while their final group match with Bangladesh was washed out as rain ensured the host country’s title defence ended with a wet whimper.

The ICC unveiled its Team of the Tournament today, featuring six players from India, four from New Zealand, and two from Champions Trophy debutant Afghanistan.

Aside from Pakistan, ICC’s Team of the Tournament did not have players from semi-finalists South Africa and Australia, nor from Bangladesh and England.

Indian representation on ICC’s dream team came in the form of top-order star Virat Kohli, veteran Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who was “reliable behind the stumps and a clutch performer in his role as India’s finisher with the bat.”

From the New Zealand side, it was a no-brainer that Player of the Tournament Rachin Ravindra would be on the list. He was joined by all-rounder Glenn Phillips, skipper Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry, who suffered a shoulder injury while taking a catch in the deep in the semi-final against South Africa.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai represented Afghanistan in ICC’s Team of the Tournament.

Team of the Tournament:

1. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Ravindra went big in two of New Zealand’s Champions Trophy games while also finding ways to contribute as a spin bowler, winning the Player of the Tournament award for his “all-round excellence”.

2. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

The opener proved how crucial he was to Afghanistan’s competitiveness, steering his team to a famous win over England by scoring a mega 177 in the first innings, which is now the highest-ever individual score in the competition’s history.

3. Virat Kohli (India)

“He’s called King Kohli for a reason” the ICC said of India’s top-order star who produced two impressive knocks, including an 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

He confirms that even at 36, he’s still at the peak of his powers in the format. During the Champions Trophy, Kohli also crossed the landmark of 14,000 ODI runs, becoming just the third player after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to do so.

4. Shreyas Iyer (India)

Solid as a rock in India’s middle order. From India’s last four tournament matches, Shreyas’ lowest batting return was 45 runs, proving to be a pillar of consistency in trying batting conditions in Dubai.

5. KL Rahul (wk) (India)

From four innings, the wicketkeeper finished unbeaten on three occasions. He was particularly crucial during India’s chases in the all-important knockout games, scoring unbeaten 42* and 34* against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

6. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

The all-rounder not only showed glimpses of why he’s one of the most dangerous batters in the world but displayed exceptional fielding prowess for the Kiwis, taking three absolute stunners during the tournament, including a mindboggling catch against Virat Kohli in the final group game against India.

7. Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

The middle-order batting production was there for all to see, while Omarzai’s bowling was also effective. His 5/58 against England proved match-winning as the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024 lived up to his billing.

8. Mitchell Santner (c) (New Zealand)

Santner’s captaincy and bowling were equal parts world-class, right way through New Zealand’s impressive campaign that saw them finish as runner-ups.

9. Mohammed Shami (India)

Reliable and consistent, Shami returned to the side in style, with 5/53 against Bangladesh in the opening group game. He also contributed in the semifinals and finals, picking four wickets in the last two contests.

10. Matt Henry (New Zealand)

It was a great loss to the tournament that its leading wicket-taker did not get the opportunity to grace the final due to injury. Henry was superb throughout the tournament, taking wickets in every match, most notably 5/42 against India in the Group A decider.

11. Varun Chakaravarthy (India)

Having only played in one previous ODI before the Champions Trophy, the 33-year-old repaid selectors’ faith in spades, producing nine wickets in three high-stakes affairs.

12. Axar Patel (India)

“Such a useful player to have around,” the ICC said of Axar, who contributed with the ball, taking five wickets, and with the bat, putting in a total of 109 runs, including 29 in the final. He was no slouch in the field, either, with two fine catches to his name.