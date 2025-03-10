Champions Trophy: India turn ‘one-venue advantage’ into glory

THERE were no surprises on Sunday night, as India stamped their authority over world cricket once again, lifting the Champions Trophy crown by beating a New Zealand side that never looked like threatening the dominance of arguably the best team in the world.

But as Rohit Sharma’s men revelled in their victory, donning the iconic white jackets, there was little to no indication that this tournament had been hos­ted and played — for the most part — in Pakistan.

The ‘hybrid’ compromise that saw India play all their matches in Dubai had already dampened the expectations of crowds in Pakistan, who have been hungering for the return of international cricket ever since that fateful day in Lahore in 2009.

But one would’ve expected the hosts to have one final hurrah — the closing moments and presentation ceremony offering a chance to remind the world that it was Pakistan that put in all the hard work to organise the Champions Trophy 2025.

Instead, the final in Dubai was a virtual home game for Sharma and his men. The crowd was a sea of blue, the half-time entertainment all Bollywood, and from Roger Binny to Jay Shah, all the faces at the presentation ceremony were Indian.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi was conspicuous by his absence from the occasion. Instead, BCCI president Binny presented jackets to the Indian players.

Even Tournament Director Sumair Ahmed Syed was not on stage for the presentation ceremony, making it seem like a complete family affair for the team India.

But that was to be expected, given how heavily the politics of the sport hang over India’s triumph.

India remains the sport’s biggest financier and its hold over the ICC is unyielding.

As such, the global body had to accept its demands of shifting its matches away from Pakistan — including the final, if it was to qualify.

The hybrid arrangement in neutral Dubai after India refused to cross the border, combined with inept performances from the Mohammad Rizwan-led host team, meant Pakistan never stood a chance of making a mark on its own tournament.

It may have been poetic justice if New Zealand — who spoiled Pakistan’s party by defeating them in the group stages — had won the final.

Most Pakistanis had been rooting for them, anyway, but the question is whether they even stood a chance against the side that had made the Dubai International Cricket Stadium its “home away from home”.

The one-venue advantage, which team India has tried its best to downplay, has been pointed out by pundits of all persuasion.

In another time, another place, such a state of affairs during an international tournament may well have been dubbed ‘not cricket’. But with their monopoly over the ICC and the eyeballs watching, nothing can stop India from having its way as far as cricket is concerned.

But there was a silver-lining of sorts for the host nation. Had India played and triumphed on Pakistani soil, it may well have been the case that Rohit Sharma would’ve received the trophy from the prime minister or the president of their arch-rival. That would’ve been a far more painful memory, passing beyond the realm of cricket and carrying potential political connotations.

For now, at least, they are shielded by the criticism being levelled at India for pretty much engineering a tournament they could easily win.

The hybrid arrangement is also expected to apply for Pakistan at next year’s Twenty20 World Cup, which is to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. It has been already decided that any matches involving the green shirts will be played in Sri Lanka.

But the boys will face a tall order if they are to avenge India’s takeover of their Champions Trophy.

In the wake of their embarrassing showing in this tournament, the team management has begun a shake-up of the squad. But only time will tell if Pakistan will be able to spoil India’s party in one year’s time.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2025