Buoyant Afghans plot Australia downfall after dumping out England in Champions Trophy

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi on Thursday targeted another big scalp in the form of Australia after knocking England out of the Champions Trophy, with a semi-final spot the prize.

The Champions Trophy debutants sent England crashing out of the 50-over tournament with a thrilling eight-run victory in Lahore on Wednesday.

Afghanistan similarly stunned then holders England at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Next they play world champions Australia at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday in their final group match and must win to reach the last four of the eight-nation tournament.

“Obviously a win like this boosts every team’s confidence and strengthens them,” Shahidi said after Afghanistan sent England packing. “Our morale has increased even more.”

The skipper added: “The upcoming match will be crucial for both teams in the race for the semi-finals.

“Australia is a tough and good team. I have said this in previous conferences as well — that we came here to play good cricket.

“We will try to play a positive game. Just like we defeated England today, we hope to beat Australia as well.

“We won’t put that pressure on ourselves by thinking too much about the semi-final qualification.”

Rain is forecast in Lahore but even a washout will keep Afghanistan in contention of reaching the semi-finals, but they will then have to depend on other results or net run-rate.

Zadran sparkles

Afghanistan, a growing force in white-ball cricket, and Australia have played four ODIs previously with the Australians winning all of them.

At the 2023 World Cup, Afghanistan had Australia on the ropes at 91-7 when a cramping Glenn Maxwell hammered an unbeaten 201 to pull off victory in hot and humid Mumbai.

Afghanistan roared back to beat Australia at last year’s T20 World Cup and they reached the semi-finals in a landmark achievement.

Asked about the threat that the big-hitting all-rounder Maxwell poses, Shahidi said: “I know that he played really well in the 2023 World Cup, but that’s part of history.”

Afghanistan suffered a 107-run hammering to South Africa in their Champions Trophy opener last week but bounced back to post 325-7 against England.

Ibrahim Zadran smashed 177, the highest individual innings in Champions Trophy history, after Afghanistan chose to bat and were struggling on a precarious 37-3.

In reply, England were all out for 317 to suffer their second straight defeat.

The 23-year-old Zadran, who scored 17 against South Africa, is back in action after a long lay-off following ankle surgery.

“Even though he was away from cricket for six months, it’s never easy for a player to return from injury and make such a strong comeback in a high-stakes match,” said Shahidi.

“I am extremely happy for him because he is a very talented and hard-working player.”

Afghanistan’s captain Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international cricket match between England and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26. — AFP

Coach Trott says Afghanistan will never be taken lightly again

Afghanistan’s performances at the 50-overs and Twenty20 World Cups mean there is no chance of Australia taking them lightly in Friday’s Champions Trophy match, particularly with a place in the semi-finals on the line, coach Jonathan Trott said.

“It’s all on the line, and since I’ve been coach we’ve played against Australia three times and we’ve been in the game in each of those games,” former England batter Trott told reporters.

“We should take a lot of confidence from that … certainly what happened in the World Cup, T20 World Cup, and I say this to the players as well, that Afghanistan’s never going to be taken lightly ever again.

“We’ve got to be prepared because I know Australia aren’t going to take us lightly. In the past, perhaps people would have seen the fixture and thought it was a little bit easier than playing a historic test nation.

“In this format, in these conditions, I don’t see that. Every game that we play is going to be competitive and every game we go into I expect to win.”

Trott said there was a rawness to the team when he took over in 2022 but they have grown with experience.

“I’m quite an ambitious type of guy and I’m ambitious with these talented players,” he added.

“Who knows what we can achieve.”