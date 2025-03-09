E-Paper | March 10, 2025

Iran says will consider limited nuclear talks with US

AFP Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 10:21pm

Iran said Sunday it would consider nuclear negotiations with the United States, but only as they pertained to external concerns of the “potential militarisation” of the programme — rather than a total shutdown.

The post on X by Iran’s mission to the United Nations came a day after the country’s supreme leader slammed what he described as “bullying” tactics, insisting on negotiations after US President Donald Trump threatened military action.

“If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-a-vis any potential militarisation of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration,” the post said.

“However, should the aim be the dismantlement of Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme to claim that what Obama failed to achieve has now been accomplished, such negotiations will never take place,” it continued.

The post was referring to the nuclear accord formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), struck between Tehran and major powers in 2015 under then-US president Barack Obama. The deal had offered relief from sanctions in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear activities.

Trump abandoned it during his first term in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Iran. Tehran abided by the terms for another year before beginning to roll back on its commitments. It has since sharply ramped up its enrichment of uranium far beyond the limits set by the JCPOA.

US officials now estimate that Iran could produce a nuclear weapon within weeks if it chose to do so.

On Friday, Trump said he had written to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging new talks on the country’s nuclear programme but warning of possible military action if it refuses.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had yet to receive any letter from the US president by Saturday.

“Some bully governments — I really don’t know of any more appropriate term for some foreign figures and leaders than the word bullying — insist on negotiations,” Khamenei told officials on Saturday, after Trump’s threat. “Their negotiations are not aimed at solving problems, they aim at domination,” he added.

Tehran has, in recent months, engaged in diplomatic efforts with the three European parties to the deal — Britain, France and Germany — aimed at resolving issues surrounding its nuclear ambitions.

