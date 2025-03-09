Govt to update list of banned groups with help of the US: Barrister Aqeel

The government will update its list of proscribed and banned organisations with the help of US agencies, such as the State Department, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said on Saturday, adding that people linked to those groups will be subject to travel bans by the US.

The Punjab home department on Friday released a list of 84 proscribed organisations and urged citizens not to give charity to these unregistered and banned entities.

“Providing any kind of assistance to banned organisations is a crime under the Anti-Terro­rism Act, 1997,” the Punjab government statement said, adding that the law would punish those assisting banned organisations involved in terrorism and anti-state activities.

Speaking on DawnNewsTV programme ‘Doosra Rukh’, Aqeel affirmed that there is no risk of a travel ban on Pakistanis.

“People need not get worried that there is some visa ban on Pakistan or that they will be denied entry,” he said. “We are not looking at an outright ban on Pakistanis entering the US.”

The minister said that lists of banned organisations in both Pakistan and the US need to be updated. “The list of proscribed groups needs to be updated, and I am sure that the State Department will update their own lists as well,” Aqeel said.

“We will share information with them — there is intelligence sharing — and based on our list, they will update their lists about banned Pakistani organisations as well,” the minister stated. “If any individuals maintain links with these organisations, their entry may be denied, and their visas may be revoked.”

Responding to a question, the minister reiterated that ordinary Pakistanis will not be denied entry to the US. “I do not believe there will be any blanket ban or restriction on Pakistani nationals travelling to the US,” he stated.