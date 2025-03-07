PM Shehbaz forms committee for cotton crop revival

LAHORE: Taking notice of the dwindling cotton production, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a 15-member committee tasked with recommending measures in 30 days for the revival of the crop.

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has been nominated as convener of the committee, which will take stock of the cotton crop situation and propose policy and administrative interventions for crop revival.

It will also submit recommendations for proper grading and standardisation of cotton bales in line with international standards, especially contamination parameters.

The body will also submit technical proposals to enhance cotton yield nationwide.

The committee will include MNA Hussain Tariq Jamote from Hyderabad, Dr Ahsan Raza from LUMS, Dr Kausar Malik former minister and ex-PARC chairman, cotton expert Dr M. Aslam, Pak-Kuwait Textiles’ Tariq Mahmud, former Aptma chairman Asif Inam, PCGA ex-chairman Mian Mahmood Ahmed, cotton growers from Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan Imran Buzdar, Ahsan Bajwa and M Siddiqui, respectively, former MNA from Rahim Yar Khan Sheikh Fayyaz, Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan Vice-Chancellor Dr Ishfaq Rajwana, and secretaries of agriculture departments of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

The NFS&R secretary will serve as secretary of the committee.

The local cotton industry faces a severe crisis due to unfavourable import policies and adverse weather conditions. The national production for the crop year 2024-25 has plunged to the second-lowest level in the country’s history, falling nearly 50 per cent short of the official target and 34pc below last year’s output.

The government’s import policies have encouraged textile mills to import cotton and yarn instead of purchasing them domestically. This has led to a sharp decline in local and un-ginned cotton prices (phutti), causing financial difficulties for cotton growers and ginning factories.

In addition to the import policies, unfavourable weather conditions have also taken a toll on cotton production. Unexpected rains in February and March last year, followed by heatwaves and further rains in July and September, severely affected the germination of cotton seeds.

The germination rate dropped to 30-40 per cent, much lower than the req­uired 70pc to 75pc for certified seeds.To address the seed germination issue, the prime minister has already directed the Na­­t­ional Seed Develop­ment and Regulatory Authority to meet with stakeholders, including the Seed Association of Pakistan, to discuss ways to ensure the availability of certified cotton seeds to farmers.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2025