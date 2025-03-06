Bannu attack toll rises to 18, five troops martyred

LAKKI MARWAT: The death toll in the Bannu Can­tonment attack increased to 18 on Wednesday as Pakistan claimed that 16 terrorists who attacked the high-security zone a day earlier were getting instructions from their handlers in Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces engaged the terrorists with precision, eliminating all 16 terrorists, including four suicide bombers. The military media wing added that during the intense exchange of fire, five soldiers, after putting up heroic resistance, embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

The statement read that multiple suicide blasts partially collapsed the perimeter wall, causing damage to the adjacent infrastructure. “Tra­gically, a mosque and a civilian residential building in close proximity also suffered severe destruction, leading to the martyrdom of 13 innocent civilians and injuries to 32 others,” said the ISPR.

The army media wing’s statement read that intelligence reports had “unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan nationals in this heinous act, with evidence also pointing to the fact that the attack was orchestrated and directed” by terrorists operating from Afghanistan.

ISPR says 16 terrorists shot dead, ‘Afghan nationals’ involved in blasts

“Pakistan expects the interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Pakistan reserves the right to take necessary measures in response to these threats emanating from across the border,” it added. It reaffirmed that the security forces remained steadfast in their resolve to eradicate militancy in all its forms, adding that sacrifices of the brave soldiers and innocent civilians “further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs”.

Meanwhile, a Rescue 1122 official said 41 persons, including 11 bodies and 30 injured persons, were rescued from the debris of the houses and the mosque. The operation had run into the wee hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of the deceased, including six children, were offered in Bannu. Rescue 1122 transported the coffins to the sports complex in ambulances and the funeral prayers were attended by thousands of people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and KP police chief Zulfiqar Hameed along with KP Minister for Public Hea­lth Engineering Malik Pakh­tunyar Khan visited the district. They visited the District Headquarters Hospital where they inquired after the injured persons. The minister condemned the incident and asked people to stand by the government and its institutions to defeat militancy.

“If the militants of Tues­day’s suicide bombings had come here, they must have stayed with someone,” he said, asking the people to fulfil their responsibilities and work side by side with the institutions to eradicate terrorism. He promised that the provincial government would announce a compensation package for the martyrs and injured while owners of the damaged houses would also be compensated. “Killing children, women, and the elderly people by the militants is not a service to Islam. This is not jihad, but its purpose is to spread fear,” he added.

A day earlier, two explosive-laden vehicles were rammed into the perimeter of the Bannu Cantt by a group of terrorists who wanted to breach the cantonment. Six of them had been shot dead by Tuesday night. As a result of the blasts, several houses and a mosque adjacent to the boundary wall were damaged.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025