Payment freeze ordered in port land acquisition

ISLAMABAD: After the detection of irregularities leading to the cancellation of 500-acre Port Qasim land sale last month, the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs on Tuesday reviewed the current state of Port Qasim’s land holdings and ordered immediate freezing of pending payments in land acquisition deals at Port Qasim, KPT, Gwadar Port and PNSC.

The relevant officials earlier briefed the Senate panel, headed by Senator Faisal Vawda, about the land holdings of Port Qasim.

The committee meeting, which was attended by Senators Danesh Kumar, Naseema Ehsan, Rubina Qaimkhani, Husna Bano, Nadeem Bhutto and senior officials, was apprised that Port Qasim owns around 14,000 acres of land, of which 9,574 acres were leased out.

In addition, the authority purchased 1,000 acres of land and is awaiting possession of 1,250 acres from the Sindh government.

Senate panel raises concerns over lack of stable leadership for Karachi, Gwadar ports

The committee also delved into the sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim, which was reportedly sold for a mere 2 per cent advance, amounting to a fraction of its actual value, estimated at Rs60 billion.

Senator Vawda questioned the legitimacy of the transaction, stating, “Only 2 per cent was taken after selling land worth Rs60 billion. If the transaction was legitimate, why was it reversed within 72 hours?”

“Who had authorised the Port Qasim Board to sell land worth Rs60 billion for just Rs5 billion? This goes beyond their scope and authority,” he noted.

Port officials claimed that the matter was “handled appropriately” and that the board had acted within its rights.

The committee finalised several recommendations for immediate action. These included freezing of pending payments in land acquisition deals at all three ports as well as PNSC.

The Senate committee also recommended a thorough examination of the Shawn Refining project, with the potential for cancellation if criminal negligence is found.

Senator Danesh Kumar raised concerns about the lack of a permanent chairman for both the Karachi and Gwadar ports, stressing the need for stable leadership in the maritime sector.

The senators called for the inclusion of technocrats and businessmen from the private sector in the port management board to ensure efficiency and transparency.

The next meeting will discuss appointments in important maritime departments and follow up on unresolved issues related to the Port Qasim land sale and other maritime affairs.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025