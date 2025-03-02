Police enter Quetta Press Club, arrest protesters

QUETTA: Police barged into the Quetta Press Club on Saturday, arresting some individuals who had arrived for a press conference to air their grievances against the authorities after they appeared in a test for jobs in Balochistan Education Department.

The shortlisted candidates wanted to register their protest against delays in the issuance of appointment letters.

The police action drew a strong reaction from the Balochistan Union of Journalists and the Quetta Press Club (QPC).

A heavy police conting­ent was deployed in front of the Quetta Press Club since early morning, along with prisoners’ vans and water cannons, to deter demonstrators.

Police arrested a number of protesters who had gathered outside the QPC.

When some of the protesters went inside the QPC for addressing a press conference, police barged into the club’s premises, allegedly manhandled journalists when they tried to stop them from entering the building, and detained the candidates.

In a joint statement, the BUJ and the Quetta Press Club management condemned the police action, calling it “a blatant attempt to curb freedom of expression”.

They called for the imm­e­diate suspension of the officials involved and an impartial investigation into the matter.

“This is an unprecedented and intolerable incident. First, the district administration targeted press freedom, and now the police have emulated them. Such actions cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” the BUJ said.

It said Saturday’s raid was not an isolated incident. A few months ago, the authorities had sealed the Quetta Press Club, the BUJ recalled.

The issue was resolved only after Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued an apology.

The BUJ and the Quetta Press Club urged the provincial government, particularly Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, to ensure strict action against those responsible. They said if the officials involved were not held accountable, journalists “reserve the right to stage strong protests”.

“The provincial government will be solely responsible if the situation aggravates.”

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2025