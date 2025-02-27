E-Paper | February 27, 2025

PM, others put on notice in Nov 26 case

Malik Asad Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:25am

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Wednesday put on notice Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister, Punjab chief minister, Islamabad police chief and other officials in a case pertaining to the killing of a citizen during the PTI’s Nov 26 protest.

In his petition, Gul Khan claimed his son was shot dead during the PTI protest and when he approached the police to register a case, his request was dismissed “due to non-compliance”.

Consequently, he moved the court seeking justice and demanding legal action against the government officials.

At the hearing before Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka, the petitioner contended that despite multiple attempts to file an FIR against the accused, law enforcement authorities failed to take action.

He requested the court to direct the police to register a case against PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and officials including Islamabad police chief who he alleged were responsible for his son’s death.

After reviewing the petition, Judge Majoka issued notices to the respondents, requiring them to submit their responses. The case was later adjourned till March 5.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025

