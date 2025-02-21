E-Paper | February 21, 2025

PTI workers freed in Nov 26 protest case

Malik Asad Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: The acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, on Thursday grant­­ed bail to more than 120 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers, who were taken into custody following the Nov 26 protest.

The court ordered their immediate release, subject to certain conditions.

While approving their request for bail, Justice Dogar directed the PTI workers to submit an affidavit to the police station concerned, affirming they would not engage in similar activities again.

As part of the bail conditions, the IHC mandated the submission of a surety bond worth Rs20,000 for each of the applicants.

The Nov 26 PTI protest, which led to mass arrests, was aimed at putting pressure on the government to release its incarcerated leader Imran Khan. The Islamabad administration had detained several party workers citing security concerns and violation of law and order.

In a related development, a petition has been filed in the IHC seeking details about those workers, who were injured or died during the Nov 24-26 PTI protests.

The petition cited the Ministry of Interior, PIMS, Polyclinic Hospital, and DG Safe City as respondents.

According to the petition, a peaceful protest was held on Nov 24 for democratic rights, which was met with an attack. On Nov 26, multiple workers were reportedly killed and injured between Chungi and D Chowk. Another protest rally was staged from Zero Point, during which more violence ensued and several protesters received bullet injuries. Addi­tionally, electricity was cut off to areas adjacent to Blue Area.

The petitioner claims that applications for information about the casualties were made, but no response was received.

The petition urged the court to order the provision of details about the injured and the dece­ased and mandate post-mortem and medico-legal reports.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2025

