Traffic plan for Champions Trophy matches finalised in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police have finalised a traffic plan to facilitate citizens and cricket lovers during the Champions Trophy matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from February 23 to 27.

During the matches and movement of the teams, 367 officers and personnel of the traffic police will perform duties to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes. In addition to displaying awareness banners on highways regarding alternative routes and parking spaces, moment-by-moment awareness about the traffic situation will be provided through the official social media platforms and FM radio stations of the traffic police.

According to a spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Benish Fatima said more than 367 officers and personnel would be deployed during the cricket matches.

During the movement of cricket teams, special arrangements have been made to keep traffic flowing on alternative routes. Parking spaces have been provided at five places.

A shuttle service will be operated by the district administration for the spectators between the parking areas and the stadium.

During the arrival and departure of cricket teams, Murree Road will be closed from Faizabad to Double Road turn. Traffic coming from Islamabad will be diverted from Faizabad to the Expressway while traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad will enter the capital through Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad and 6th Road Chowk via Saidpur Road. Traffic coming from Ghausia Chowk will be diverted towards Farooq Azam Road.

During the matches, Stadium Road will be completely closed from both directions from 9th Avenue Chowk to the Double Road turn.

Traffic coming from Islamabad through 9th Avenue can enter Rawalpindi via Faizabad expressway and IJP Road via Pandora Chungi, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Pirwadhai Mor. Traffic going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad via Double Road via 9th Avenue will enter Islamabad via Murree Road from Faizabad.

CTO Fatima said the citizens will be provided with moment-by-moment awareness about diversion points and traffic situation through the official social media pages of the traffic police and FM radio stations.

“We are constantly striving for convenience and the uninterrupted flow of traffic. The security of the teams and the uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city depend more on the cooperation of citizens than on security agencies and traffic police,” she added.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2025