5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The epicentre was located at the border area of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported, citing the Seismological Centre.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

The tremors caused panic among the residents, who rushed out of their homes and began reciting prayers.

The tremor comes just days after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

In December last year, tremors were felt in various cities of KP as well as Islamabad after a quake jolted Afghanistan’s Badakhshan region.

Earlier in September, tremors from a 4.5-magnitude earthquake were felt in Swat and its surrounding areas, causing panic among residents.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 151 kilometres, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, a seismically active area known for frequent quakes.