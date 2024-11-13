E-Paper | November 13, 2024

Tremors felt in KP, Islamabad as 5.1-magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

Dawn.com | Taiba Khan Published November 13, 2024
This screengrab shows the location of a 5.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Afghanistan on Nov 13, 2024. — USGS
People evacuate a building in Peshawar following earthquake tremors. — via author
Tremors were felt in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad on Wednesday after a quake jolted Afghanistan’s Badakhshan region.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported it as having a 5.3 magnitude.

The USGS said the quake’s centre was located 37 kilometres west-southwest of Afghanistan’s Ishkashim town and had a 220.7km depth.

The earthquake struck at 10:13am (Pakistan time), both the USGS and PMD confirmed.

No casualties have been reported so far.

DawnNewsTV reported that the tremors were felt in Peshawar and its adjoining areas, as well as Islamabad.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, two correspondents based in the cities said the quake caused people to evacuate buildings.

More to follow

