4.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

Published September 9, 2024

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mostly in Swat, on Monday.

The quake had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at 8:20am UTC (1:20pm Pakistan time), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The tremors were felt across Swat and its surroundings, causing momentary panic among residents, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 151 kilometres, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range, a seismically active area known for frequent quakes.

There have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

Authorities are actively assessing the situation to ensure public safety, APP reported.

On August 29, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Pakistan, mostly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dawn News, the tremors were felt across various cities of KP, including Mardan, Malakand, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir, and Charsadda.

Jolts were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, according to Dawn News.

No loss of life had been reported.

