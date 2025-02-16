3 Karachi police officers suspended, demoted over mishandling of Mustafa Amir case

Three police officers were suspended and demoted for mishandling the kidnapping and murder case of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority, an official said Sunday.

Amir was abducted from DHA on Jan 6, and his family received a ransom call two weeks later. During the investigation, police arrested a man named Armaghan after a shoot-out, who claimed that the youth was murdered by his friends.

Armaghan was later sent on remand by an anti-terrorism court, while police presented another suspect, Shavez Bukhari, in court, seeking his custody for interrogation.

On Jan 12, police found an unidentified body in a torched car in Hub, which Balochistan police later handed over to the Edhi Foundation for burial. The unclaimed body was buried at the Edhi graveyard in Karachi on Jan 16.

While speaking to Dawn.com today, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South) Syed Asad Raza said that “three officers were suspended after they failed to achieve any breakthrough in the case.”

In a video statement released on social media, the victim’s mother said SSP Investigation Ali Hassan was “guilty of victim blaming and failing to take action for 20 days”.

In response, the DIG acknowledged the video and said that an inquiry would be conducted into the allegations.

According to two orders issued by DIG South, the station house officer Abdul Rasheed Pathan and the station investigation officer Zulfiqar Ahmed of Darakhshan police station were reverted to the substantive rank of assistant sub-inspectors.

Whereas, investigation officer ASI Iftikhar Ahmed from the same station was reverted to head constable, pending inquiry/departmental proceedings into their conduct in connection with the Mustafa Amir kidnapping case.

“They have been shifted to the headquarters in Garden where they shall attend daily roll call/parade,” the order said.

They shall draw pay and allowances as admissible under the rules, it said.