Exports to central Asian states fall 17pc in July-Dec

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to five central Asian countries (CACs) contracted 17 per cent during the first half of 2024-25.

The country’s exports to the region have yet to attain their full potential. Similarly, imports from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to Pakistan have increased significantly despite regular high-profile visits to balance the trade deficit.

In absolute terms, the value of Pakistan’s exports to the five central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — dipped by 17.02pc to $90.84 million in July-December 2024-25 from $109.479m during the same period last year.

Imports from the region increased by $8.91m to $136.64m in 6MFY25 from $127.73m during the same period last year. The majority of these imports came from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Pakistan’s trade with CACs is between $400 and $500m annually via Afghanistan. Uzbekistan has already implemented its transit trade agreement with Pakistan. Under the agreement, Uzbekistan has started importing goods under the transit agreement as well.

Last year, Tajikistan imported three trucks loaded with potatoes from Pakistan under the transit agreement.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkmenistan stood at $0.95m in 6MFY25 from $0.59m over the corresponding months last year, showing an increase of 61pc. Imports from Turkmenistan surged 98pc to $5.49m during the period under review against $2.77m over the corresponding months last year.

The export proceeds to Uzbekistan reached $28.04m in 6MFY25 against $34.86m over the corresponding months last year, showing a decline of 19.56pc. Imports from Uzbekistan increased by $43.81m to $47.99m from $4.18m over the corresponding months last year.

Kazakhstan has the highest export value, with $39.43m in 6MFY25 compared to $56.59m during the same period last year, representing a 30.32pc decline.

The value of imports from Kazakhstan stood at $72.76m during the months under review against $0.385m over the corresponding months of last year.

Pakistan’s exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at $2.18m in 6MFY25 against $4.81m over the corresponding months last year, indicating a decline of 54.67pc. Imports from Kyrgyzstan stood at $0.30m against $0.14m.

Exports to Tajikistan stood at $20.24m in 6MFY25 against $12.62m over corresponding months last year, showing an increase of 60pc.

The imports from Tajikistan stood at $10.10m during the months under review against $1.43m over the corresponding months of last year, showing an increase of $8.67m.

