E-Paper | February 04, 2025

Cement sales fall

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 08:41am

KARACHI: Despite a rise of 11.64 per cent in sales during January, local cement despatches recorded a 7.6pc drop to 21.435 million tonnes during the first seven months of the current fiscal year from 23.196m tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Exports, however, increased 31.54pc to 5.392m tonnes during 7MFY25 from 4.099m tonnes a year ago.

Total cement sales — domestic and exports — fell by 1.7pc to 26.827m tonnes from 27.295m tonnes in 7MFY24.

According to All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) data, local cement sales rose 11.6pc year-on-year to 3.313m tonnes in January. Exports also increased by 30.25pc 581,691 tonnes from 446,595 tonnes in January 2024.

“Cement being an essential commodity and not a luxury item, the government should rationalise its tax structure, as the lower cost to the end consumers will boost construction activities and employment in the sector,” said a spokesman for APCMA.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2025

