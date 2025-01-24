E-Paper | January 24, 2025

5th aid convoy departs for Kurram amid tight security arrangements: official

Javid Hussain Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 12:43pm
Security personnel guard a convoy enroute to Kurram district on Friday. — Author
Security personnel guard a convoy enroute to Kurram district on Friday. — Author

A convoy of 70 vehicles carrying relief supplies departed for Kurram on Friday amid tight security arrangements along the route, officials said.

After an attack on a convoy in Lower Kurram’s Bagan area killed over 40 people in November, ensuing clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 more lives in the district.

The volatile security situation led to the closure of a main road for weeks, resulting in a shortage of essential goods and medicines in Upper Kurram’s Parachinar. While a ceasefire deal was signed between warring tribes on January 1, attacks on a government convoy and an aid convoy this month put peace in peril.

The first convoy had arrived in the Parachinar on January 8 after remaining stuck on the Hangu-Kurram border for several days following an attack on Kurram DC Mehsud. 10 people were killed when a convoy of 35 vehicles was attacked in Kurram last week. A fourth convoy of 61 vehicles carrying relief supplies reached Kurram on Wednesday under tight security

“A convoy of 70 vehicles carrying essential supplies had departed from the Torpal checkpost towards Kurram under the supervision of Hangu Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat and Kohat Division Commissioner Mutasim Billah Shah,” Hangu Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gohar Zaman Wazir said.

The vehicles were carrying fruit, vegetables, ghee, sugar, chicken, eggs and various food items, DC Wazir said.

Security personnel have been deployed at various places for the safety of the convoy, according to Hangu District Police Order (DPO) Muhammad Khalid.

Meanwhile, police arrested Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzammil Hussain Fasih this morning and a first information report (FIR) was registered against him for holding a sit-in protest, Kurram DPO Ahmad Shah said.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Bribed doctors

Bribed doctors

Zafar Mirza
A cocktail of measures — educational, managerial, regulatory — need to be taken and interventions need to be made simultaneously and sustainably.

Editorial

Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
Updated 24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

The state cannot absolve itself of the responsibility to protect Hindu citizens, and assure them of safety.
A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...