KP govt vows ‘indiscriminate action’ as bunker demolition in Kurram resumes

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government vowed on Wednesday to take “indiscriminate action” against any and all perpetrators of violence in the restive Kurram district, adding that the demolition of illegal bunkers resumed today.

After an attack on a convoy in Lower Kurram’s Bagan area killed over 40 people in November, ensuing clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes claimed at least 130 more lives.

The volatile security situation led to the closure of a main road for weeks, resulting in a shortage of essential goods and medicines in Upper Kurram’s Parachinar. While a ceasefire deal was signed between warring tribes on January 1, attacks on a government convoy and an aid convoy this month put peace in peril.

In response, authorities launched a limited “counter-terrorism operation” in the Lower Kurram tehsil, with camps for temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) ordered to be set up as over 1,000 families would be displaced.

A statement issued today from the KP Chief Minister’s Office said the provincial chief chaired a meeting today on the latest developments in the restive district. Others in attendance included the KP chief secretary, police chief, additional chief secretary (home) and more.

It said the meeting’s participants decided to take “indiscriminate action against terrorists and militants from both sides” in the district, adding that the arrests of those nominated in first information reports would be ensured and the demolition of illegal bunkers would resume from today.

The statement said that all elements disrupting peace in the area and their facilitators would be arrested with further legal action taken against them.

It added that the police and civil administration would be given the lead role in the entire process while other law enforcement agencies would provide support.

“Special forces will be deployed for the security of Kurram Road. The police will finalise the action plan for temporary and permanent recruitment in this regard.

“Immediate steps will be taken for the restoration and beautification of the affected Bagan Bazaar. The monitoring committee established at the provincial level under the leadership of Barrister Saif will be made more active,” the statement said.

Additionally, the meeting’s participants decided to convene a jirga of the Kurram peace agreement’s signatories in which their responsibilities regarding the deal’s implementation should be highlighted.

They also agreed that village-level committees in the district should be activated.

The statement further said the meeting’s members decided that the two parties in the ongoing tensions would formulate a procedure for the district’s demilitarisation of Kurram and submit it to the government as soon as possible.

“Payment of compensation to the victims of Bagan will be conditional on their cooperation with the government and administration,” it added.

“The political leadership and elected public representatives will have to come forward openly in the process of restoring peace in Kurram. Regular visits will be made to monitor the demolition of bunkers in the area and arrangements for TDPs.

“Additional police personnel will be deployed in the area. A uniform narrative will be given to the media on the Kurram issue,” the statement said, adding that a timely response would be given to negative propaganda on the situation.

Regarding supplies to the area, it said four convoys of vehicles carrying essential items would be sent to the district by the month’s end.