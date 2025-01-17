Soldier martyred as aid convoy attacked in Kurram again

KURRAM: A security official was martyred and four others were injured when a convoy of 35 vehicles carrying food and other essential items to Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram district, came under attack in the Bagan area on Thursday.

In retaliatory action by security personnel escorting the convoy, six attackers were killed and 10 others injured. Although communications were lost with the drivers of 29 vehicles, some of them managed to make it safely to Thall in Hangu district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kurram Shaukat Ali confirmed the incident, saying that a soldier was martyred and four others were injured. He said that three vehicles were damaged in the attack, adding that six militants were killed when security forces retaliated.

On the other hand, Hangu Assistant Commi­ssioner Manan Saeed told reporters that the incident took place in the Bagan area, while the convoy was on its way to Kurram. He said that the administration was working to control the situation.

According to the district administration and police, 35 vehicles had left Thall city. As soon as the first vehicle of the convoy reached Bagan bazaar, it was attacked with rockets and automatic weapons.

Security sources said that following the attack, rival factions of Talo Kunj and Badshah Kot and Chardeval, Jalmay, Irfani and Alizai were entrenched against each other.

They feared that the incident could re-trigger sectarian clashes across the Kurram.

Later in the day, two gunship helicopters also reached Bagan.

“Reportedly, militants have burnt seven loaded vehicles and also diverted few vehicles of convoy to Jarhani area (Lower Kurram near Bagan) for unloading,” they said.

Sources said that 15 trucks, which were looted, returned to Thall town, while only one vehicle still loaded with goods managed to reach safety.

Meanwhile, vehicles included in a second convoy scheduled to be dispatched to Parachinar were sent back to the Chapri check point, and later returned to Thall town.

Members of the Grand Jirga that recently negotiated a peace accord, including former MNA Pir Haider Ali Shah, and others condemned the incident and stated that such actions undermined efforts to establish peace.

They reminded the government of its promise made at the time of the peace agreement to open roads and take immediate action in the event of attacks. They urged the government to take swift action for establishing lasting peace in Kurram district. The jirga members also appealed to the citizens of Kurram district to play their part in maintaining peace.

This is the third aid convoy being sent to Parachinar, and the second one to come under attack. The first convoy had arrived in the Parachinar on January 8 after remaining stuck on the Hangu-Kurram border for several days following a January 4 attack that left deputy commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud and six others injured.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2025