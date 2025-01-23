Imran says to call off talks with govt if judicial commissions not formed today: Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday said that party founder Imran Khan has said to call off talks with the government due to a delay over the formation of judicial commissions.

The PTI and the government had been engaged in talks to bring down political temperatures. After two rounds of meetings, the third round was held seven days ago (Jan 16) in which the PTI formally presented its demands in writing.

Despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process has hardly moved forward on major issues — the formation of judicial commissions and the release of PTI prisoners.

On Monday, the government assured the PTI of a response to the opposition’s ‘charter of demands’ within seven working days after the party warned it would boycott the next round of talks if judicial commissions were not formed to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail today after meeting Imran, Barrister Gohar said that the government had promised to form the requested judicial commissions within seven days, but it failed to do so.

“The PTI founder (has) said to call the talks off over the government’s failure to form the judicial commissions,” he said.

He added that the PTI was hopeful of continuing the talks but they have to be called off “due to non-cooperation from the government.”

“Negotiations cannot move forward if the commission is not announced today,” he said.

He noted, however, that negotiations can continue if a three-judge commission is formed.

“According to the PTI founder, the party will continue its efforts under the law and constitution,” Gohar said. “On the instructions of [Imran], we will join various opposition parties and struggle together.”

A day ago, the government had urged the opposition to remain part of the dialogue, promising to respond to its demands in the fourth round of talks on Jan 28.

Responding to PTI leader Omar Ayub’s post on the X platform, where he reiterated the party’s demand of “no commissions, no negotiations,” Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, had said: “We (government) have promised the PTI that we will present our response to the dialogue committee within seven working days and thus we will definitely submit our replies on Jan 28.”

In response to a question about the PTI’s refusal to attend the next meeting until the commissions were formed, the senator appeared confident about the opposition party’s prospects to remain part of the dialogue.

“They (PTI) will definitely join the next meeting, and they should because the dialogue was started by them, as they first formed their negotiation committee,” said the senator about the dialogue to defuse political tensions.

He said the talks were being held on PTI’s demands for the formation of the commissions, adding that the government had not taken any decision regarding these. He also said that skipping the next meeting of the committee would be an “illogical” move by the PTI.

Commission on May 9 riots

In its demands, the PTI asked that the first commission be tasked to conduct an in-depth inquiry into various aspects, including the “legality of the events that led” to Imran’s arrest on May 9, 2023.

It further sought a probe into the “legality of the manner of the arrest and those responsible for the break-in into the premises of the Islamabad High Court by the rangers and the police”.

Referring to the nationwide violent protests that occurred on May 9 last year, it asked that the “events across the country after Imran’s arrest” be also inquired into.

The PTI specifically asked for a probe into the “circumstances in which groups of individuals were able to reach various high-security locations at which property damage is said to have been caused”. It sought an “examination of the CCTV recordings at each location where damage is said to have been caused by protesters”.

Moreover, the party said that if the CCTV footage is “not available, the causes of this lack of availability” be investigated as well.

The PTI demanded that the “manner in which those arrested in connection with the events of 9 May were apprehended and then kept in custody as well as the circumstances of their release” be also looked into. “Were the human rights of these individuals violated, including through torture? How were the lists of those to be arrested compiled?” it asked.

“Were multiple FIRs (first information reports) registered against the same individual concerning May 9, 2023, and sequential arrests carried out in abuse of the process of the law?” the party further asked.

It also sought a review of “instances of media censorship and restrictions on reporting related to the incident, including harassment of journalists”.

Bringing reoccurring internet disruptions into the discussion, the PTI demanded that the “vires and legality of government’s imposition of internet shutdowns and its impact before, during and after the unrest” be examined, with responsibility fixed for it.

Since Imran’s incarceration on Aug 5, 2023, based on several cases, his party’s relationship with the government, as well as the establishment, has turned exceedingly sour. The PTI has held several protests over the last year, most of which escalated into violence after facing state repression.

Commission for Nov 26 crackdown

Seeking the formation of a separate commission over its November ‘Final Call’ protest in Islamabad, the PTI asked for another in-depth inquiry into the events of November 24 to 27.

Following the power show, tensions escalated as there were renewed calls to ban the party and task forces formed against an alleged “malicious campaign” as the PTI claimed a dozen deaths of its supporters, which the government officially denies.

However, after Imran formed a five-member committee to hold talks with “anyone” and his lawmakers had a softened stance in the parliament, the government constituted its own committee comprising ruling coalition members.

“Was there firing of live ammunition and other forms of physical assault on the protestors in Islamabad? If so, who ordered the use of live ammunition and other violent actions against the protestors? To what extent was the use of force excessive? If so, who was responsible for the excessive use of force?” the PTI asked.

It also asked for the “number of the martyrs and the injured and of the persons who went missing after 24 to 27 November 2024”.

The opposition demanded that the “state of the CCTV recordings at the various hospitals and medical facilities in Islamabad” during those four days be examined and ascertained.

“Were the records of hospitals and other medical facilities tampered with? If so, under whose directions and command was this done? Were the hospitals prevented from releasing information about the fatalities and the injuries?” the PTI asked.

It also sought the same for the CCTV footage “recorded at the various premises from China Chowk to D Chowk on the Blue Area”, where the PTI convoys had gathered for their Islamabad protest.

“What difficulties were faced by those seeking to register FIRs and initiate other legal action with respect to the events of 24 to 27 November?” the party asked.

It sought a review of “instances of media censorship and restrictions on reporting related to the incident, including the harassment of journalists”.

It reiterated its demand to decide the legality of what it said was the “government’s imposition of internet shutdowns”, and its impact before, during and after the unrest.