PM Shehbaz forms committee to negotiate with PTI

Sanaullah Khan Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 02:19pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a negotiation committee comprising members of the government following the recommendation by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, a statement said on Sunday.

On Dec 5, PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan warned of a civil disobedience movement from December 14 if his demands about the release of political prisoners facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26 were unmet.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday that the government is forming a negotiation committee after intervention by NA speaker Sadiq, adding that dialogue is “the only way forward” for the government and the opposition.

On Friday, government legal adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik told DawnNews TV that the government was preparing a committee to negotiate with the PTI, with the members likely to be announced over the weekend.

Speaker Sadiq offered on Wednesday to facilitate the negotiations, saying that his “office and residence are open 24 hours”.

The committee formed today included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the PM’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, according to the statement issued by the Prime Minister House.

It also includes PPP’s Raja Parvez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, MQM-P leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Privatisation Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Sardar Khalid Magsi, it added.

“Last night, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar requested the speaker of the National Assembly to play his role in negotiations,” the statement said. “he emphasised the offer of negotiations with PTI.”

It went on to state that PM Shehbaz formed a negotiation committee after accepting the recommendations of Sadiq, which he expressed appreciation for.

He expressed hope that the country’s security and national interests will be prioritised. “If Pakistan is there we are all there,” the statement noted.

“The decision to form a government negotiation committee is welcome,” Barrister Gohar said while speaking to journalists.

