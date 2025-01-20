E-Paper | January 20, 2025

PTI to end talks on Jan 28 unless allowed to meet Imran: Salman Akram Raja

Nadir Guramani Published January 20, 2025 Updated January 20, 2025 06:12pm
PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. — DawnNews TV
PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. — DawnNews TV

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said that the party would abandon talks with the government by January 28 unless they were allowed to meet with incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

Since Imran’s incarceration last year in several cases, PTI’s relations with the government and the establishment have deteriorated sharply, marked by protests that frequently escalated into violence amid state repression.

Talks between the government and the PTI commenced in the last week of December to bring down political temperatures, but despite weeks of negotiations, the dialogue process has hardly moved forward on major issues — the formation of a judicial commission and the release of PTI prisoners.

The third meeting kicked off on January 16 under the NA speaker’s oversight and was attended by six people, including three PTI leaders, from the opposition, while eight represented the government.

During the meeting, the PTI formally presented its demands in written form. The three-page document, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was signed by the six opposition members who attended today’s huddle.

Speaking on the Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Sunday, Raja alleged that the government had not allowed the PTI to meet Imran, despite requests.

“In the last meeting, we asked to meet him alone, without the tools or officers of the state present,” the PTI leader said. “But it does not seem to be happening now.”

The PTI secretary general warned that if no such meeting takes place, then the party would abandon talks. “If such a meeting does not happen, I see talks ending on January 27 or 28.”

He added that even if the meeting takes place, the only person capable of moving the date of the talks is Imran himself.

‘We will talk to the establishment’

When asked if the PTI would negotiate with the establishment, Raja replied, “We will talk with them. We want a constitutional system in place in this country.”

He replied that the ground realities must be understood and that the PTI is open to talking with all actors. “The government committee will take instructions from the establishment, but we are ready to continue negotiations with them. If needed, they can take their instructions.

“Our priority is keeping talks moving forward,” Raja stated, adding that he welcomed PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan’s recent meeting with Army Chief General Asim Munir.

“We have always said that unless we speak with the establishment, be it alone or with political parties, we will not be able to achieve political stability or the supremacy of the Constitution and there will always be doubts about the electoral process,” Raja said.

“Us sitting together is a great achievement. These talks must continue.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

At breaking point
Updated 20 Jan, 2025

At breaking point

The country’s jails serve as monuments to bureaucratic paralysis rather than justice.
Lower growth
20 Jan, 2025

Lower growth

THE IMF has slightly marked down its previous growth forecast for Pakistan’s economy from 3.2pc to 3pc for the...
Nutrition challenge
20 Jan, 2025

Nutrition challenge

WHEN a country’s children go hungry, its future withers. In Pakistan, where over 40pc of children under five are...
Kurram conundrum
Updated 19 Jan, 2025

Kurram conundrum

If terrorists and sectarian groups — regardless of their confessional affiliations — had been neutralised earlier, we would not be at this juncture today.
EV policy
19 Jan, 2025

EV policy

IT is pleasantly surprising that the authorities are moving with such purpose to potentially revolutionise...
Varsity woes
19 Jan, 2025

Varsity woes

GIVEN that most bureaucrats in our country are not really known for contributions to pedagogical excellence, it ...