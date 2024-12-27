Markram moves closer to tonne as South Africa reach 180-5 at lunch in first Test against Pakistan

Aiden Markram was 19 runs short of a Test century at lunch on Friday as South Africa reached 180-5 on the second day of the first Test in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 211.

Markram has been under pressure after a series of low scores for South Africa but showed his value to the team with a chanceless knock that left South Africa 31 runs in arrears with five wickets in hand at Centurion.

He will resume on 81 with Kyle Verreynne (0 not out) after lunch, looking to build a lead for the hosts as they chase the win that would assure them a place in next June’s World Test Championship final.

But two wickets for Pakistan in Friday’s morning session kept them firmly in the contest with both captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham dismissed in the first session.

South Africa was 82-3 overnight with Markram and Bavuma putting on a further 54 runs before the skipper was dismissed, offering a thick outside edge to a delivery from Aamer Jamal and was caught behind for 31.

Bedingham was characteristically attacking in his short spell at the crease, scoring 30 runs off 33 balls, before extra bounce from Naseem Shah saw him edge to Kamran Ghulam in the slips.

Markram was 47 overnight and moved quickly past 50 runs in the third over of the morning as Pakistan toiled for the first hour before they made their breakthrough.

South Africa needs to win one of the two-match series against Pakistan to reach the WTC final at Lords in June, adding extra pressure to the contest. They have won their last seven home tests against Pakistan.