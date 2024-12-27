Bosch gives South Africa 90-run lead against Pakistan

Debutant fast bowler Corbin Bosch, batting at number nine, hit an attacking 81 not out and took South Africa to a 90-run first-innings lead on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Friday.

South Africa was bowled out for 301 in reply to Pakistan’s 211.

The hosts were just two runs ahead when opener Aiden Markram was eighth man out for 89.

But Bosch, who has a first-class batting average above 40, shared stands of 41 with Kagiso Rabada (13) and 47 with Dane Paterson (12). The debutant hit 15 fours in a 93-ball innings to follow up his first-innings bowling figures of four for 63.

Aiden Markram was 19 runs short of a Test century at lunch as South Africa reached 180-5.

Markram has been under pressure after a series of low scores for South Africa but showed his value to the team with a chanceless knock that left South Africa 31 runs in arrears with five wickets in hand at Centurion.

The hosts chase the win that would assure them a place in next June’s World Test Championship final.

But two wickets for Pakistan in Friday’s morning session kept them firmly in the contest with both captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham dismissed in the first session.

South Africa was 82-3 overnight with Markram and Bavuma putting on a further 54 runs before the skipper was dismissed, offering a thick outside edge to a delivery from Aamer Jamal and was caught behind for 31.

Bedingham was characteristically attacking in his short spell at the crease, scoring 30 runs off 33 balls, before extra bounce from Naseem Shah saw him edge to Kamran Ghulam in the slips.

Markram was 47 overnight and moved quickly past 50 runs in the third over of the morning as Pakistan toiled for the first hour before they made their breakthrough.

South Africa needs to win one of the two-match series against Pakistan to reach the WTC final at Lords in June, adding extra pressure to the contest. They have won their last seven home tests against Pakistan.