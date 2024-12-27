E-Paper | December 27, 2024

Putin hints Slovakia could host talks with Ukraine

Reuters Published December 27, 2024 Updated December 27, 2024 07:07am

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was open to a Slovakian proposal to host peace talks with Ukraine to end a conflict that Russia was “determined to bring to a conclusion”.

Putin, who this week hosted Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin, said Fico, an outspoken opponent of European Union support for Ukraine, had offered his country as host for talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin said the Slovakian authorities “will be happy to provide their own country as a platform for negotiations. We are not opposed, if it comes to that. Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position.”

Slovakia is seen as one of a growing camp of central and eastern European EU member states that are sceptical of support for Ukraine, and supportive of negotiations with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly criticised Slovakia, which borders Ukraine, for the friendly tone Fico has struck towards Russia since his return to power after an election last year.

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to talks to end the conflict with Kyiv, but that it would nevertheless “achieve its goals” in Ukraine.

Putin said that Russia could use the new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, known as Oreshnik, again but was in no hurry to do so.

“We do not exclude the possibility of using it both today and tomorrow, if necessary,” Putin said.

If necessary, he added, Russia could use more powerful intermediate-range weapons.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2024

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate measures
Updated 27 Dec, 2024

Desperate measures

Sadly in Pakistan, street protests and sit-ins have become the only resort to catch the attention of a callous power elite.
Economic outlook
27 Dec, 2024

Economic outlook

THE post-pandemic years, marked by extreme volatility in the global oil and commodity markets as well as slowing...
Cricket and visas
27 Dec, 2024

Cricket and visas

PAKISTAN has asserted that delay in the announcement of the schedule of next year’s Champions Trophy will not...
Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...