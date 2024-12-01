E-Paper | December 01, 2024

462 new HIV cases reported in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published December 1, 2024
BALOCHISTAN AIDS Control Programme Coordinator Dr Zulfiqar Baloch addresses a press conference on Saturday.—PPI
QUETTA: Balochistan has reported 462 new cases of HIV/AIDS, raising the total number of registered HIV patients in the province to 2,823, an alar­ming situation, according to Dr Zulfiqar Baloch, the coordinator of the Balochistan AIDS Control Programme.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Dr Baloch, alongside other officials from the AIDS programme, said six districts in the province have been identified as high-risk areas for the disease.

As World AIDS Day is observed globally on December 1, Dr Baloch emphasised the need for greater awareness about HIV/AIDS and solidarity with those affected.

He said HIV weakens the immune system, making the body vulnerable to life-threatening infections. Without timely treatment, the disease can often prove fatal.

Dr Baloch revealed that Quetta has the highest nu­­mber of registered ca­­ses, followed by Turbat, Hub, Loralai and Nasirabad. He warned that the actual number of cases in the province could range between 7,000 and 9,000, significantly higher than the current registered figures.

The high-risk districts identified include Quetta, Gwadar, Turbat, Zhob, Sherani and Nasirabad.

To address the rising number of cases, the provincial AIDS control programme plans to establish treatment centres in Khuzdar, Zhob, Kharan and Sibi, aimed at improving access to healthcare and treatment for patients.

Dr Baloch also noted that HIV testing kits are available in all districts of Balochistan, with over 100,000 individuals screened in the past year. Testing has been conducted in both district and central jails.

He said efforts are ongoing to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment in order to combat the spread of the disease.

