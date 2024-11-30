Peace eludes Kurram as 7 more killed in clashes

KURRAM: The death toll in days-long clashes in Kurram has reached almost 100 as even a ceasefire agreement failed to stop hostilities between warring sides.

Officials told Dawn that seven more people lost their lives in clashes on Friday, taking the death toll to 97.

The clashes continued between warring tribes belonging to the Bagan, Talo Kunj, Badshah Kot, Irfani Kilay Jalamy and Chadrewal areas.

According to officials, Ishaq Hussain, a close associate of a top commander of a militant organisation, was killed in the clashes.

No cellular service in district since last week’s gun battles

A day ago, 12 persons were killed and 18 others injured as intermittent firing continued in upper and lower parts of the district, officials said.

On the other hand, a jirga tasked with mediating the peace process was yet to visit the district. The Kurram deputy commissioner said the visit would soon take place.

Armed clashes started in the district last week when a convoy of passenger vehicles came under attack in Lower Kurram, killing more than 40 people.

Life has since come to a standstill in the district. The volatile situation has also resulted in a shortage of essential items and medicines in the district.

Schools were still closed across the district, which has also been without cellular service since clashes ensued last week.

On Tuesday, the warring sides in Kurram had agreed to extend the week-long tenuous ceasefire, ending on Nov 30, for another 10 days despite sporadic incidents of violence.

Following talks held by a jirga in the Alizai area, the Kurram deputy commissioner, Javedullah Mehsud, announced the ceasefire extension for another 10 days.

Under the agreement, both sides were supposed to vacate the trenches on Thursday, which will be taken over by army and paramilitary forces. During

the ceasefire period, the two sides would exchange bodies and hostages.

