Warring sides agree to extend truce in Kurram

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 12:07pm

KURRAM: Warring si­­des in the Kurram tribal district agreed on Wednes­day to extend the week-long tenuous ceasefire, ending on Nov 30, for another 10 days despite sporadic incidents of violence.

A jirga held talks in the Alizai area for ceasefire extension, Kurram deputy commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said. The two sides finally agreed to extend the week-long ceasefire for another 10 days.

Under the agreement, both sides will vacate the trenches on Thursday (today), which will be taken over by army and paramilitary forces. Also, during the ceasefire period, the two sides would exchange bodies and hostages.

On the other hand, locals said sporadic clashes continued in Bagan, Alizai, Pareechkhel, Khar Kalay, Maqbal, Kunj Alizai, Peewar and Teri Mangal areas.

A deadly gun attack on a convoy of hundreds of vehicles on Nov 21 triggered violence in the district, leaving dozens of people killed.

While reviewing law and order situation in Kurram at a meeting, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur hailed the ceasefire agreement and expressed the hope that this truce would pave the way for lasting peace in the region. He emphasised the importance of resolving conflicts through dialogue in accordance with Pakhtun traditions.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

While briefing the CM on the matter, the authorities said a 10-day ceasefire has been agreed between the warring parties in Kurram, while negotiations to amicably resolve the dispute were underway. Assessment of damages caused to properties during clashes was being carried out in the area.

The meeting was apprised that law enforcement agencies were being deployed at key locations to maintain law and order, while a security plan and standard operating procedures (SOPs) had already been issued for safe movement of residents in the district.

CM Gandapur directed the officials concerned to expedite the assessment of financial losses. He directed them to ensure the provision of financial assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the conflict without delay.

“Restoration of sustainable peace in the region is the provincial government’s top priority,” the CM asserted, adding that all available options would be utilised to achieve this.

