KP to form high-powered commission to settle Kurram land disputes among warring tribes

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday decided to constitute a high-powered commission to settle land disputes between warring tribes in Kurram district amid a prevalent tense situation that saw 18 killed in fresh clashes.

Efforts were underway today with a jirga meeting held to restore peace in Kurram district as 18 more people were killed and another 30 injured in fresh clashes. The violence followed Thursday’s deadly attack, when a convoy of around 200 vehicles came under heavy gunfire in Kurram’s densely populated Bagan town, killing at least 43 people and injuring 16 others.

The convoy was carrying passengers between Peshawar and Parachi­nar city, which is in Kurram, a district near the Afghanistan border with a history of sectarian violence and land disputes.

Kurram District Health Officer Dr Qaisar Abbas confirmed the casualties to Dawn.com, adding that nine patients would be referred to Peshawar by air ambulance as they were in serious condition.

The KP government sent a high-level delegation to Kurram to improve the security situation in the area, comprising KP Law Minister Aftab Alam, KP Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the Kohat Division commissioner and deputy inspector general of police, and other high-level officials.

The delegation was tasked to take measures to improve the security situation and also make efforts to utilise the local jirga for the purpose.

Alam said that recommendations would be forwarded to the chief minister. He said that all departments were making tireless efforts to improve the law and order situation in Kurram.

Talking to Dawn.com after a jirga meeting comprising high-level officials, Alam said: “KP government [has] decided to constitute a high-powered commission to settle land disputes among the warring tribes in Kurram.”

He said a government delegation held a meeting with and spoke to various stakeholders in Kurram, saying that the biggest issue in the district was land disputes.

“There were very positive meetings with one stakeholder group and the government delegation was assured of cooperation.

“A report will be made on all the incidents taking place in Kurram and presented to the chief minister and other senior officials,” he said.

Alam said a new high-level commission would be established to resolve the Kurram disputes since all commissions and committees previously formed were not acceptable to any of the parties.

“This time, the commission will be formed according to the wishes of the parties,” he said, adding that it would be acceptable to everyone. Alam said the land disputes between the various groups in Kurram were being given the colour of sectarian riots, adding that it was wrong to do so.

The provincial law minister said the report on Kurram’s issues would also be presented in a meeting of the apex committee.

Meanwhile, KP government spokesperson Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif said the government delegation held a jirga with district elders on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s instructions.

“Efforts are being made to resolve all issues amicably to end the tension. Detailed meetings were held with Shia leaders today, positive discussions were held to resolve the issues. Meetings will also be held with Sunni leaders in the next phase,” he said.

Saif added that the government’s first priority was to establish a ceasefire between the warring sides and establish lasting peace.

“The KP CM has clear instructions that all issues should be resolved through dialogue.”

Sajid Hussain Turi, a former PPP MNA from Kurram and one of the meeting’s participants, told Dawn.com after the jirga that KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, CS Chaudhry and others attended the jirga meeting.

He lamented that the security provided to the convoy that was attacked was less than the required amount.

Turi said another round of talks was scheduled for tomorrow, with provincial government officials, military officials and others expected to attend.

“The jirga came to a decision that they will discuss with the chief minister, the corps commander and the federal government,” Turi said. “It is very important to have both sides present.”

He added that there was a jirga being planned in lower Kurram, but maintained that there needed to be a ceasefire for that to happen. “We have been very clear, we will not do anything without a ceasefire,” he said. “We have ceased fire from our side.”

He said the KP chief secretary, Barrister Saif, Alam, KP IG and brigade commander would also attend tomorrow’s meeting.

Turi did not confirm if CM Gandapur would be present.

“The government needs to ensure that there is peace like there was five years ago,” Turi added. “We will not do anything without a peaceful environment.”

He added that the above was a key demand from local residents in the region. “The locals’ biggest demand is peace and safety,” he said.

“Locals have demanded that we open roads. The locals want the roads opened and the state responsible for their security.” According to Turi, all roads in the district were currently closed.

He added that the Turi tribe was “open to negotiations, but will not negotiate with the TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) or Daesh (Islamic State)”, mentioning that they have a presence in lower and central Kurram.

Turi added that there were no demands for the withdrawal of army or Rangers personnel.

When asked if he was in contact with CM Gandapur, Turi replied that Barrister Saif said he would speak with the chief minister. He added that he already had channels of communication open with the corps commander.

Turi continued, “We will speak with the interior ministry, so far they have not indicated that they will come to KP.”

He said the Turi and Bangash tribes were part of today’s talks.

Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud said efforts were being made to re-establish peace in the area, reiterating yesterday’s statement.

DC Mehsud said officials of security forces and local administration attended the meeting convened at the DC Conference Hall.

“With the help of local elders, forces and the administration, peace will be established as soon as possible,” the official said.

According to witnesses, the vehicles in Thursday’s attack were ambushed from four sides. Muhammad, a 14-year-old survivor, told Dawn that the assault lasted around 30 minutes.

Authorities said that the victims included seven women and three children, with 16 others injured — 11 of whom are in critical condition.

Sajid Kazmi, a leader of Majlis-i-Wahdat-i-Muslimeen, demanded the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the attack. No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

Speculation also surrounds the involvement of the TTP, which has recently been active in Lower Kurram, prompting fears among the residents. But government officials attributed the incident to the ongoing land dispute, ruling out sectarian motives.

CM urges all parties for ceasefire

A press release issued from CM Gandapur’s office said that he held an online meeting via video link with the government delegation after the jirga and reviewed the current situation in the district while being briefed on today’s developments.

The government delegation also presented its initial report to the chief minister. It informed the chief minister about the suggestions and demands of the Shia elders it met today, adding that a similar meeting would be held with Sunni elders on Sunday.

“The provincial government is making serious efforts for a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Kurram conflict. I am personally monitoring the situation in Kurram,” CM Gandapur said, adding that Thursday’s incident was “extremely regrettable and condemnable” and he shared in the grief of the affected families.

“Efforts are being made to ensure that such tragic incidents do not recur. The provincial government will decide the future course of action in the light of consultation with the elders of the area.

“Whatever the legitimate demands of the parties are will definitely be fulfilled. The government delegation should sit with the parties and the elders of the area and present final proposals,” he said.

CM Gandapur stressed that a ceasefire in the area was indispensable to move towards resolving the conflict and urged all parties to observe one so that progress could be made towards ending current tensions.

“Regional elders and elders should fully cooperate with the government delegation and local administration in this regard. Establishing peace in the region is the top priority of the provincial government at present, all available options will be utilised for this purpose.

“Negotiation is the best way to resolve all issues, we will find a peaceful solution to the issue through a jirga,” he was quoted as saying by the statement.

Reports of ‘attack’ on KP govt chopper in Kurram termed ’baseless

Earlier today, reports circulated in the media about an alleged firing attack on the government delegation’s helicopter in Parachinar, causing it to land. A statement was also issued from the KP governor’s office condemning the alleged incident.

However, Alam told Dawn.com that the news was “baseless” and nothing of the sort happened.

“No such incident has occurred. The news of the firing on the helicopter is false. The government delegation, including me, is safe,” he said.

Turi, who was also aboard the helicopter, similarly denied any firing incident to Dawn.com.

According to him, the reports of a firing incident were entirely baseless and a product of propaganda spread by news channels without proper authentication.

Parachiner comes to halt; protests echo in various cities

Businesses, educational institutions and markets remained closed across Parachinar and surrounding areas on Friday.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that mobile signals across the Kurram district had been shut down, describing the situation as “extremely tense”.

The official also said a curfew had been “imposed on the main road connecting Upper and Lower Kurram”.

Thousands of people participated in a sit-in in Parachinar, where protesters criticised the government’s failure to protect civilians. Hundreds also demonstrated in Lahore and Karachi.

Funerals for the victims, including journalist Janan Hussain, a member of the Parachinar Press Club, were held in their respective villages before Friday prayers. Hussain had recently returned from Malaysia.

The attack was widely condemned, including by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, as well as political parties.

Previous clashes in July and September had claimed dozens of lives and were resolved only after tribal councils brokered ceasefires.

Additional input from APP.