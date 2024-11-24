Rampage in Kurram claims 21 more lives

• Armed groups set fire to homes, checkpoints; 64 killed since Thursday

KURRAM / PESHAWAR: At least 21 people were killed in ove­r­night reprisal, arson attacks and gunfight in Kurram district, two days after an ambush on a convoy of vehicles left over 40 people dead, taking the death toll in three days of violence to 64.

The fresh rampage took place early on Saturday, when the provincial law minister, inspector general of police, chief secretary and other top officials of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa government were present in the restive district.

According to officials, armed groups opened fire, ransacked public buildings, looted markets and set fire to checkpoints, houses and shops.

“The situation was out of control. There was complete mayhem,” said an official, requesting not to be named.

Sources said armed groups from the district headquarters of Par­achinar stormed Bagan Baz­aar and surrounding villages in Lower Kurram late Friday night.

It led to a heavy exchange of fire between rival groups, which left over 30 people wounded.

Sporadic gunfire continued between the two sides at different places in Lower Kurram till Saturday evening.

Officials said reports of intermittent firing were also received from Upper Kurram, but the situation there was largely under control. The warring sides were holding hostages, including women and children, and refusing to hand over the bodies, the officials confirmed.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the KP CM’s adviser on Infor­mation, told Dawn that negotiations were underway to secure the release of hostages and ret­rieve the bodies and wounded.

The attacks have forced locals to flee their homes and escape to nearby areas of Thall and Hangu.

‘Firing on helicopter’

On Saturday, Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, KP police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan, chief sec­retary Nadeem Aslam Chau­dhry, Barrister Saif, Kohat comm­issioner and regional police offi­cer arrived in Kurram via helicopter.

Unconfirmed media reports cla­i­med the helicopter came under fire from unknown assailants, and a statement was issued from the KP governor’s office condemning the alleged incident.

However, the law minister denied the attack.

“No such incident has occurred. The news of the firing on the helicopter is false. The government delegation, including me, is safe,” he said while talking to Dawn.com.

Sajid Hussain Turi, former PPP MNA from Kurram, who was one of the passengers, also denied the attack.

In Kurram, the delegation held negotiations with elders and other stakeholders, Mr Alam said, adding that the biggest point of contention was land disputes.

Talking to Dawn.com after the meeting, he said the provincial government has decided to constitute a commission to settle these disputes.

He acknowledges that similar committees formed in the past had failed to resolve these disputes as they were “not acceptable to any of the parties”.

“This time, the commission will be formed according to the wishes of the parties,” he assured, adding that the commission will present its report to the chief minister.

Mr Alam said land disputes among various groups in Kurram were presented as sectarian riots which was incorrect.

“A report will be made about all the incidents taking place in Kurram and presented to the chief minister and other senior officials,” he said.

Barrister Saif said the government delegation held a jirga with district elders on Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s instructions.

“Efforts are being made to resolve all issues amicably to end the tension. Detailed meetings were held with Shia leaders today; positive discussions were held to resolve the issues. Meetings will also be held with Sunni leaders in the next phase,” he said.

CM urges for ceasefire

A press release issued by the CM’s office said he held a meeting via video link with the government delegation after the jirga and reviewed the current situation in the district while being briefed on today’s developments, Dawn.com reported “The provincial government is making serious efforts for a peaceful and sustainable solution to the Kurram conflict. I am personally monitoring the situation in Kurram,” CM Gandapur said, adding that Thursday’s incident was “extremely regrettable and condemnable”. He stressed that a ceasefire in the area was indispensable to move towards resolving the conflict and urged all parties to exercise restraint so that progress could be made towards ending current tensions.

