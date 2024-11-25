E-Paper | November 25, 2024

Death toll in Kurram rises to 88 amid tribal tensions: health official

Javid Hussain Published November 25, 2024 Updated November 25, 2024 08:51pm
Awami National Party workers protest in Kurram district on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Awami National Party workers protest in Kurram district on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

The death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district amid tribal tensions rose to 88 on Monday, a day after the government said that a ceasefire was agreed upon in the violence-hit region, according to a health official.

Multiple people have been killed in the area since violence erupted following Thursday’s deadly attack when a convoy of around 200 vehicles came under heavy gunfire in Kurram’s densely populated Bagan town, killing at least 43 people.

Further 21 people were killed in separate clashes leading into the weekend as violence escalated, taking the total to 64 dead. The government travelled to Kurram on Saturday to ease tensions in the area following which, Barrister Muha­mmad Ali Saif, the information adviser to KP’s chief minister, said that a ceasefire was agreed on in the area for seven days between the battling tribes, who had also decided to return each other’s bodies and prisoners.

Barrister Saif had also announced a high-powered commission to settle land disputes between the tribes.

However, Kurram District Health Officer Dr Qaisar Abbas told Dawn.com today the death toll rose to 88 people killed while 111 were injured. It is not clear at this point if the dead are linked to the clashes between the tribes.

Dr Abbas said that due to not having access to facilities, the injured were in critical condition.

PPP leader Sajid Hussain Turi told Dawn.com that government officials met the Shia and Sunni tribes that had agreed upon a ceasefire and efforts were underway to normalise the situation as soon as possible.

However, Moin Hussain, a village councillor, told Dawn.com that the situation had turned from bad to worse as fighting continued between the tribes, adding that there was no confirmation of a ceasefire.

“The efforts of the delegation that came are not visible on the ground,” the village official said.

Education Union President Muhammad Hayat Khan told Dawn.com that the exams students had today were postponed indefinitely, adding that all educational institutions in the area were shut.

According to a Dawn.com correspondent in the area, mobile and data services were suspended in the area, meanwhile, all travel routes were also shut.

Clashes between the tribes of Alizai and Bagan did not stop whereas fighting between tribes in Baleechkhel and Kharkalay in Lower Kurram also continued, the correspondent reported.

Kurram district, which borders Afghanistan, has long been plagued by sectarian tensions, often fuelled by disputes over land ownership.

While a government-appointed land commission had reportedly submitted its findings in the past, the report remains unpublished due to sectarian sensitivities.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Anti-women state
Updated 25 Nov, 2024

Anti-women state

GLOBALLY, women are tormented by the worst tools of exploitation: rape, sexual abuse, GBV, IPV, and more are among...
IT sector concerns
25 Nov, 2024

IT sector concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious plan to increase Pakistan’s IT exports from $3.2bn to $25bn in the ...
Israel’s war crimes
25 Nov, 2024

Israel’s war crimes

WHILE some powerful states are shielding Israel from censure, the court of global opinion is quite clear: there is...
Short-changed?
Updated 24 Nov, 2024

Short-changed?

As nations continue to argue, the international community must recognise that climate finance is not merely about numbers.
Overblown ‘threat’
24 Nov, 2024

Overblown ‘threat’

ON the eve of the PTI’s ‘do or die’ protest in the federal capital, there seemed to be little evidence of the...
Exclusive politics
24 Nov, 2024

Exclusive politics

THERE has been a gradual erasure of the voices of most marginalised groups from Pakistan’s mainstream political...